PCL Construction is powering a brighter global future

Five years into his career at PCL Construction, Don Demers was offered an opportunity to be a part of something new and exciting for the general contracting giant – solar energy.
“We saw that there was a new market approaching that was kind of niche and I felt I had the opportunity to become an expert in the solar market,” says the superintendent, who just marked his 16th year with the Edmonton-based company.
That initial project, the Breen 2 solar park in Putnam, Ont., was the first step in a new path for Demers. Not only was it an opportunity to carve out a niche and develop expertise in the construction industry while growing in his profession, it was a chance to make a difference in the world.
“I fell in love with the work,” says Demers. “I have stuck with it ever since and truly have a passion for the impact that these projects have on the communities in and around where we’re building.”
PCL is focused on utility-grade solar projects – large-scale solar panel projects that produce power to feed into the broader power grid – in Canada, the U.S. and Australia.
In the bigger picture, clean solar energy is helping the world reach net-zero goals and create a greener future for the planet, Demers notes.
“That’s the thing that excites me the most. There’s a need for alternative power sources,” he says. “It’s going to make a better future for the younger generations.”
Since working in solar, PCL has only seen both demand and capacity for its projects increase – recently surpassing six gigawatts of built solar capacity – thanks to its team’s dedicated commitment and solid training.
“It’s a milestone we are particularly proud of,” says Todd Craigen, COO and president of corporate services, who also oversees solar operations.
“Countries are setting targets and making commitments and we have the expertise to deliver,” he says. “We started at 10 megawatts and there are projects that are now in gigawatts – it’s incredible to think how much it’s grown over the years and it’s still going.”
The construction industry, he says, has a role to play in reducing carbon emissions – from helping to build the kind of utility-scale solar projects that PCL is excelling at to the actual structures being built in people’s communities.
“It’s an industry-wide responsibility,” says Craigen. “Solar power is going to become an integral part of the built environment: buildings, houses, factories, warehouses – you name it. The industry is heading in a great direction and we’re fortunate enough to help our employees provide meaningful contributions towards a net-zero built environment.”
While working on the Travers Solar Project in Vulcan, Alta., Canada’s largest solar farm, Demers says he had a “light-bulb” moment.
“Our ability to take on these projects comes down to our people and everything they bring to the table,” he says.
The father of two is hopeful that when he retires from the construction industry, he will be able to say that he had a part in creating a better world for his children and eventual grandchildren.
“When I’m hanging up my boots and calling it a day, looking back at all of the cleaner energy projects I’ve been a part of,” he says, “I feel like I will have had an impact on a greener, healthier planet for future generations.”
