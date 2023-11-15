Seven steps to help you plan for your family’s financial future

By Kerry Smith, CPA, CA, TEP, National Leader, Family Office Services, MNP

As wealth increases, it’s important to have a plan for your family’s finances – today and into the future. A strategic plan for spending, saving and financing your retirement will ensure you can feel confident in your decisions.

Following these seven steps will help ensure you and your family understand your needs, goals and values. It is essential to keep the big picture in mind so that all aspects of financial planning work together seamlessly and in a way that works for you.