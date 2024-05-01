The importance of research and collaboration

What are some of the big challenges and opportunities facing Canadian agriculture?
In Canada, and particularly in Ontario, we have a lot of highly productive farmland that allows us to grow many different things, so it is important for agricultural producers to understand the priorities and trends of consumers.
Over the last few years, we’ve seen much healthier connections between farmers and consumers that can be described as partnerships rather than customer-buyer relationships. We’ve noticed more feedback from – and appreciation by – the general public about how important agriculture is, and many Canadians see significant value in helping to ensure we have strong local food systems and viable farming operations.
Farmers face considerable challenges. We’re charged with stepping up food production while advancing responsible and sustainable practices that help protect the environment. We also need to find ways to increase our yields and protect crops from weeds, diseases or pests, which are always changing.
That’s why it is critical to have strong research programs and innovative tools and techniques that allow farmers to adapt to new challenges, a changing climate and evolving consumer preferences among them.
How can collaboration between industry and academia help improve outcomes?
For Grain Farmers of Ontario, the University of Guelph’s Ontario Agricultural College is an essential partner. We work collaboratively on research endeavours, where we provide guidance on priorities as well as funding.
What can make agriculture more successful is the ability to be proactive to emerging challenges and opportunities, but this can be difficult when you’re dealing with day-to-day issues on a farm. This makes the partnership with the university so valuable: it allows us to take a longer view and consider strategic moves based on research insights.
Take soybeans as a crop, for example, which started to be grown at scale in Ontario in the 1970s. Now, we have more than three million acres in production in the province. This is due, in large part, to genetics research and discovery, and to adapting genetic profiles to our growing conditions. Research at the University of Guelph was absolutely essential to building the soybean industry in Ontario.
Currently, we’re working directly with researchers on numerous projects, for example, on weed management, which is an ongoing issue that is also constantly evolving due to changes in climate and weather patterns.
How can universities further strengthen the agri-food system?
When research projects are underway, researchers and students often present their findings to groups of farmers. There is a good feedback loop that happens quite naturally, which allows the selection of research and education topics that are up to date and relevant.
Many students also work in the industry in summer jobs or on applied research projects. This exposure means they take their experiences back into the classroom, and when they graduate from agricultural programs, they understand how the agricultural system works.
Agriculture is an interesting industry, with many different career opportunities, and there are many University of Guelph graduates working in the field as farmers, consultants or policymakers. Personally, I also graduated from OAC, my son is currently studying at OAC, and my daughter will be starting at the University of Guelph this fall.
All these connections can provide valuable tools and help us make decisions for the long-term sustainability of our family farm, where we grow corn, soybeans and winter wheat, as well as for agriculture as an industry in Ontario and across Canada.
