 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

$40-million Suncor-Indigenous partnership ‘a sign of things to come’ for oil sector

Emma GraneyEnergy reporter
Wendy Stueck
Calgary, Vancouver
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The 90-kilometre Northern Courier Pipeline transports bitumen, diesel and diluent in Alberta between the Suncor-operated Fort Hills oil sands mine and the company’s east tank farm terminal north of Fort McMurray.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

A $40-million partnership deal between eight Indigenous communities and Suncor Energy Ltd. is being hailed as an economic shot in the arm for the Northern Alberta communities, as they unite to buy a stake in a pipeline crucial to the energy giant’s oil sands operations.

Those involved in the deal say the Indigenous energy partnership is a sign of things to come in the oil sector, which has long grappled with ensuring proper consultations over energy projects. Under the arrangement, announced Thursday, a joint Suncor-Indigenous partnership called Astisiy will buy 15 per cent of the Northern Courier Pipeline from TC Energy.

The remaining 85-per-cent stake in the pipeline remains in the hands of Alberta’s investment manager, Alberta Investment Management Corp., or AIMCo, which purchased it two years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

The 90-kilometre Northern Courier Pipeline was built in 2018 by TC Energy (then called TransCanada Pipeline Ltd.). It transports bitumen, diesel and diluent in Alberta between the Suncor-operated Fort Hills oil sands mine and the company’s east tank farm terminal north of Fort McMurray.

Suncor, Cenovus plan restart of Terra Nova oil field as global energy firms sell their stakes

The new Astisiy partnership has been forged between Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Chipewyan Prairie First Nation, Conklin Métis Local #193, Fort Chipewyan Métis Local #125, Fort McKay Métis Nation, McMurray Métis, Fort McMurray #468 First Nation, Willow Lake Métis Nation and Suncor.

All eight communities are based in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, which sits in the northeast corner of the province and takes in Fort McMurray.

The partnership is expected to generate gross annual revenue of about $16-million for its partners. The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bill Loutitt, chief executive officer of McMurray Métis, told The Globe and Mail that expected revenue from the pipeline will help pay for a new cultural centre on MacDonald Island in Fort McMurray.

“For our community, this is a real shot in the arm,” Mr. Loutitt said.

The agreement reflects years of relationship-building between local Indigenous communities and companies like Suncor, Mr. Loutitt said, calling it “quite a feat” by Suncor to strike a deal with eight communities.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an opportunity for our youth to say, ‘I’m working for our own company and providing profit back to the community,’ ” he said.

Ron Quintal, president of Fort McKay Métis Nation, said the deal is about more than just investing in the oil patch.

“What this shows is that Indigenous communities and energy can walk hand in hand, and use those dollars not just to enable their communities to get the services they require, but we can turn around and take those revenues and invest them in other opportunities, like green energy,” he said.

The Indigenous communities’ buy-in of Northern Courier is supported by a loan guarantee of up to $40-million from Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corp., or AIOC.

It’s the third major infrastructure deal backed by the AIOC, a Crown corporation established by Alberta’s United Conservative government as part of a 2019 election campaign promise.

Alicia Dubois, CEO of AIOC, said the sheer number of communities involved – combined with the partnership between First Nation and Métis communities – made the deal an “historic first.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Dubois said in an interview that the AIOC loan guarantee means partners will be able to negotiate more favourable borrowing terms, which will in turn bolster their share of revenue.

“This was an extraordinarily strong deal,” she said. “It really is an example of the type of Indigenous-to-industry partnership that the AIOC would be pleased to do over and over again.”

AIMCo acquired its 85-per-cent stake Northern Courier from TC Energy in May, 2019, for roughly $1.15-billion.

Ben Hawkins, AIMCo’s senior vice-president of infrastructure and renewable resources, told The Globe that as more countries focus on hitting net-zero emissions by 2050, “there’s a whole myriad of interesting opportunities that will play out over the next 30 years” in sectors like renewables and batteries.

“But importantly, we’re not ready to make that full transition to net zero right away,” Mr. Hawkins said. “So we see traditional energy sources – or infrastructure that conveys traditional energy sources – as still hugely important, and potentially good investments ultimately helping us bridge to that net-zero reality.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies