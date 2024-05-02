Air Canada reports first-quarter loss, expenses up as carrier added seat capacity

Air Canada slumped to a loss in the first quarter as the country’s largest airline faced higher expenses as it added seat capacity.

For the three months ending on March 31, Montreal-based Air Canada lost $81-million or 22 cents a share, compared with profit of $4-million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Operating revenues rose 7 per cent to $5.2-billion from a year ago, and capacity increased 11 per cent, Air Canada said in an earnings release on Thursday morning.

Operating expenses climbed by 6 per cent or $311-million, compared to the same quarter of 2023. “The increase was due to higher costs in nearly all line items reflecting higher operated capacity and traffic year over year, in addition to higher labour, maintenance and information technology expense. Lower fuel expense partially offset the increase,” Air Canada said in a statement, released before markets opened.

Before the earnings results, Air Canada shares had risen by 10 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange, outperforming the 4-per-cent increase of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Air Canada said on Thursday it plans to increase its capacity, measured as available seat miles by 7 per cent in the second quarter, compared to last year’s quarter. The airline is also adding leased Boeing 737 Max jets that are expected to be flying next year.

Royal Bank of Canada analyst James McGarragle said Air Canada’s results missed expectations. In a note to clients, he said higher labour costs and maintenance expenses weighed on profit margins. Margins for the quarter were 8.7 per cent; analysts expected 9.9 per cent.

Bank of Montreal analyst Fadi Chamoun said sales in most regional markets topped his outlook, with the exception of Atlantic Canada. Advance ticket sales point to a strong summer, Mr. Chamoun said in a research note. All things considered, Mr. Chamoun described Air Canada’s quarter as “largely in line” with expectations.

Air Canada employs 37,000 people and flies 366 aircraft. In the first quarter, its planes were 84-per-cent full, unchanged from the same quarter of 2023.