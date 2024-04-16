Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Airline caterers go on strike, affecting travellers on flights via Toronto’s Pearson airport
Toronto
The Canadian Press

More than 800 airline food service staff at Toronto’s Pearson airport have gone on strike, potentially leaving thousands of passengers without meals.

The union representing employees at Gate Gourmet says they voted 96 per cent against an offer by the Swiss-owned travel catering company on Monday night.

The striking workers cook, package and deliver food and beverages to planes for inflight service.

Gate Gourmet is the largest airline catering company operating out of Toronto, with clients that include Air Canada AC-T, WestJet, United Airlines UAL-Q and Delta Air Lines DAL-N.

WestJet says flights operating through Pearson on Boeing 737 planes – the vast majority of its fleet – may experience “an inconsistent food or beverage offering” starting Tuesday.

Martin Cerqua, lead negotiator for the Teamsters Canada local, says Gate Gourmet has fallen short of paying workers a living wage.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 16/04/24 10:33am EDT.

SymbolName% changeLast
AC-T
Air Canada
-0.98%18.24
UAL-Q
United Airlines Holdings Inc
-1.63%40.37
DAL-N
Delta Air Lines Inc
-2.1%45.67

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe