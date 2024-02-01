Amazon.com AMZN-Q beat fourth-quarter revenue expectations on Thursday on robust growth in online spending by consumers during the holiday season despite high borrowing costs, sending its shares up more than 4% in extended trading.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is the largest cloud services unit in the world, brought in revenue of $24.2 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion.

In what is seen as a boost to e-commerce firms, consumer splurged on goods and services over the holidays, despite high interest rates, a report from the Commerce Department showed last week.

Meanwhile, growth at Alphabet and Microsoft’s cloud units beat market expectations as customers wanted to test new AI features and build them for their own applications.

Revenue in the fourth quarter rose 14% to $170 billion. Analysts on average expected revenue of $166.21 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue in the range of $138 billion and $143.5 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG were expecting revenue of $142.13 billion.

Net income rose to $10.6 billion in the fourth quarter from $278 million, a year earlier.