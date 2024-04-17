Six arrested in gold and cash heist at Toronto’s Pearson Airport

Open this photo in gallery: Peel Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich speaks to the media at a press conference regarding Project 24K a joint investigation into the theft of gold from Pearson International Airport, in Brampton, Ont., on April 17, 2024.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Police say they have solved the largest gold heist in Canadian history, arresting six people and seizing 65 guns in a multijurisdictional investigation into the theft at Toronto Pearson International Airport a year ago.

Two of the suspects allegedly involved in the heist of $20-million in gold bars and $2.5-million in cash were Air Canada employees, Peel Police Detective Sergeant Mike Mavity told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

Warrants have been issued for three other people, including one of the Air Canada employees, a manager who resigned last summer.

Det. Mavity said the suspects sold the gold to import firearms into Canada. Police seized six bracelets worth $90,000 and $430,000 in cash but have not found most of the gold.

“We believe the gold has been melted down [for] the international market,” Det Mavity said. “That is unfortunately easy.”

On the afternoon of April 17, 2023, a thief drove off with a container holding the gold bullion and money shortly after it arrived at the airport on a flight from Zurich. The cargo was moved to an Air Canada warehouse next to the airport, where it was stolen, police say.

The driver of a white five-tonne truck presented a fake waybill at the Air Canada warehouse, and the container was forklifted onto the truck.

Over the next four weeks, investigators tracked the truck’s path northwest of the city using cameras at 226 businesses and residences.

They soon identified the suspected driver but could not find him.

He was stopped in September by Pennsylvania State Police for a traffic violation while driving a rented car with the 65 guns inside.

The suspect’s name was in a police database as being wanted for questioning in Peel, Det. Mavity said in an interview.

That turned out to be the break police needed, he said. The suspect remains in U.S. custody on gun charges. The charged suspects in Canada were released.

Police said the Air Canada employees’ positions in the warehouse were key. The fraudulent waybill was printed at the warehouse, and was in fact a seafood delivery the previous day.

“The positions of the people involved made it easier,” Peel Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said.

The theft is the subject of a lawsuit filed by Brink’s, the shipper of the gold, against Air Canada last fall. Brink’s was moving the valuables on behalf of two customers, Toronto-Dominion Bank and the Vancouver Bullion and Currency Exchange.

Brink’s alleged in its lawsuit the thieves were able to make off with the gold using fake paperwork from a warehouse it described as having poor security procedures.

“No security protocols or features were in place to monitor, restrict or otherwise regulate the unidentified individual’s access to the facilities,” Brink’s alleges in its civil suit, filed in the Federal Court of Canada.

Air Canada denied the allegations in court filings.