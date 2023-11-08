Open this photo in gallery: The Bank of Canada is framed by fall-coloured leaves in Ottawa on Oct. 23, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Bank of Canada’s governing council is divided on whether more interest rate increases may be needed to bring inflation back under control, according to a summary of the discussions that took place ahead of the central bank’s latest rate decision.

The bank held its policy rate steady at 5 per cent on Oct. 25 for the second rate announcement in a row, but warned that it could hike again.

The summary of deliberations, published Wednesday, shows Governor Tiff Macklem and the bank’s five deputy governors remain concerned that high inflation is becoming entrenched and unsure whether they’ve tightened monetary policy enough.

“Some members felt that it was more likely than not that the policy rate would need to increase further to return inflation to target. Others viewed the most likely scenario as one where a 5 per cent policy rate would be sufficient to get inflation back to the 2 per cent target, provided it was maintained at that level for long enough,” the summary said.

There was a “strong consensus” to keep rates steady for now, then “revisit the need for a higher policy rate at future decisions with the benefit of more information.”

The rare split among senior policy-makers highlights the challenge the Bank of Canada faces amid conflicting economic signals.

Economic growth has stalled in recent months as higher borrowing costs have squeezed households and businesses. Consumer spending has been weaker than the central bank expected, and household credit growth has declined substantially. Overall, the economy is “approaching balance,” the summary said, which should pull inflation down over time.

At the same time, inflation remains nearly twice the bank’s target, with annual consumer price index growth clocking in at 3.8 per cent in September. Two weeks ago, the bank raised its inflation forecast. It now thinks inflation will remain around 3.5 per cent for the next year, with risks skewed to the upside.

Some of this revision is tied to higher oil prices. However, the governing council is more concerned about measures of core inflation, which strip out volatile price movements. Most core inflation measures have remained stuck between 3.5 per cent and 4 per cent for the past year.

“As excess demand continues to be absorbed, persistence in core inflation, elevated inflation expectations and wage growth, and atypical corporate pricing behaviour could be indications of high inflation becoming entrenched. In such a scenario, members acknowledged that further monetary policy tightening would likely be required to restore price stability,” the summary said.

It’s unclear which members of the governing council are hawkish about the possibility of further rate hikes, and whether that group includes Mr. Macklem, who holds ultimate decision-making power.

“Unlike in the U.S., Governing Council members do not voice individual opinions in speeches. Instead, they speak on behalf of the group,” Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins, wrote in a note to clients.

“What is clear is that there’s a faction that could begin pushing for further tightening should the economy and inflation not cooperate,” he wrote.

The summary highlighted several forces that may be getting in the way of disinflation. These include higher oil prices, strong wage growth, aggressive pricing by companies and elevated inflation expectations.

Shelter price inflation remains a particular concern. Higher interest rates should be doing more to bring down home prices and cool the pace of rent increases, the summary noted. “However, the ongoing structural shortage of housing supply in the economy was sustaining elevated house prices. And the rapid increase in Canada’s population had added to the existing imbalance between demand and supply for housing.”

The summary also flagged risks that government spending could make the central bank’s job harder. Aggregate spending plans for federal and provincial governments are projected to increase at an annual pace of around 2.5 per cent next year.

“If all those plans are realized, this would contribute materially to growth over the next year. By adding to demand at a faster pace than the growth of supply, government spending could get in the way of returning inflation to target,” the summary said.

The Bank of Canada’s next rate decision is on Dec. 6.