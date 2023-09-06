Borrowers will get some relief after the Bank of Canada kept its key lending rate steady on Wednesday, but the housing market is not expected to rebound as quickly as it did in the spring as the central bank left the door open for further interest rate hikes.

In announcing that its benchmark interest rate would hold at 5 per cent, the bank said it continues to be concerned about inflation and is “prepared to increase the policy interest rate further if needed.”

Since the bank raised interest rates in June and July after a four-month break in the spring, borrowers with variable-rate mortgages have had to pay more interest to service their loan.

In some cases, borrowers have seen their loan balance grow because their monthly payments are not covering all the interest owing. That unpaid interest is added to their loan balance and their mortgages increases in size, which is known as negative amortization.

Wednesday’s decision means that variable-rate borrowers will have about two months to adjust to the summer’s higher interest rates. The central bank’s next scheduled interest rate announcement is Oct. 25.

“This is a short-term sigh of relief,” said Tuli Parubets, a mortgage agent with Mortgage Scout. But Ms. Parubets said borrowers have a “constant looming fear” that the central bank will resume raising interest rates later this year and that they will lose their homes if they cannot keep up with the higher payments.

Financial disclosures from some of Canada’s big banks show how the June and July interest rate hikes ratcheted up the stress on variable-rate borrowers with fixed monthly payments. Three major lenders had about 20 per cent of their domestic residential portfolios in negative amortization as of the end of July.

Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce disclosures show that share of their portfolios was up from April. Toronto-Dominion Bank show that the percentage of negatively amortizing loans was higher than July, 2022, according to their disclosures. The banks have said that some of their borrowers are taking steps to ensure that their mortgages are amortizing, or reducing in size. They are doing this by making additional payments, increasing their monthly payments or switching to a fixed-rate mortgage where their interest stays the same for the term of their mortgage contract.

Realtors said the interest rate hold will be seen as positive for many would-be home buyers. But they also did not think there would be a repeat of the February to May period when buyers rushed back into the market and drove up sales and home prices in a mini buying frenzy. That frenzy quickly subsided after the interest rate hikes in June and July. Sales slowed and home prices have started to fall in the Toronto region, the largest real estate market in the country.

“Because the bank did leave the door open for further hikes, it is certainly possible that some these people will continue to leave their buying decision on hold until we get a few more readings on inflation and the Bank of Canada’s reaction to these inflation reports at the end of October,” said Jason Mercer, chief market analyst with the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board.

In addition to the interest rate uncertainty, more homeowners have been putting their properties up for sale. New listings across the country have neared historical levels compared to this spring’s 20-year lows.

Fixed-mortgage rates are higher than the spring. The average five-year fixed mortgage rate was 5.94 per cent early September, according to Mortgagelogic.news, a mortgage analysis firm. That is up from 5.19 per cent in March. And the economy has weakened with the jobless rate increasing and economic output slowing.

Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic said these three factors would dampen any housing rebound. “A Bank of Canada pause will surely help market psychology, but the headwinds looks stiffer,” he said in a research note.