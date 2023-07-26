Open this photo in gallery: A woman walks past the Bank of Canada headquarters in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Faced with uncertainty about the strength of monetary policy, the Bank of Canada’s governing council debated whether or not to raise interest rates at its July rate announcement – ultimately deciding to move again as a kind of insurance against sticky inflation.

A summary of the discussions that led to the July 12 decision, published on Wednesday, show that Governor Tiff Macklem and his team were on the fence about further rate hikes.

The economy was proving stronger than the central bank expected, and measures of core inflation – which capture underlying price pressures – were still too high. But the governing council was unsure whether this was because past interest rate increases were simply taking longer-than-expected to work, or because interest rates were not sufficiently restrictive.

“The discussion turned to whether it was appropriate to raise the rate in July or wait for more evidence to solidify the case for further tightening. The consensus among members was that the cost of delaying action was larger than the benefit of waiting,” the summary of deliberations said.

“With inflation projected to be around 3 per cent for the next year and with the upside risks to inflation expectations and household spending, Governing Council members were concerned that the progress toward price stability could stall, and inflation could even rise again if upside surprises materialize,” it added.

The rate decision lifted the central bank’s benchmark rate to 5 per cent, the highest level since April 2001.

The meeting minutes say nothing about what the bank will do at its next rate decision on Sept. 6. Although they reiterate Mr. Macklem’s comments from two weeks ago that the bank remains data-dependent, and is willing to raise rates further if economic activity and inflation aren’t heading in the right direction.

At this point in the bank’s fight against inflation, each rate decision is an exercise in risk-management, weighing the odds that inflation will get stuck above the bank’s 2-per-cent target against the risk of doing too much and pushing the Canadian economy into an unnecessarily painful recession.

Consumer Price Index inflation has fallen considerably since last summer – reaching an annual rate of 2.8 per cent in June, down from 8.1 per cent a year earlier. At the time of this month’s rate hike, the latest CPI data showed 3.4 per cent inflation.

The drop in inflation is a major step in the right direction. However, the bank’s latest economic projection, published this month, extended the timeline it thinks it will take to get inflation back to the 2-per-cent target. It now believes that this won’t happen until the middle of 2025, two quarters later than previously expected.

“Members agreed that there was considerable uncertainty around the outlook for inflation given the persistence of core inflation and countervailing forces supporting demand,” the summary said.

The fact that the bank is still hiking interest rates at all is due to the surprising resilience of the Canadian economy. Consumer spending has proven much stronger than anyone expected, and the labour market remains robust, even as unemployment has begun to tick up slightly in recent months.

The summary noted a number of forces that were adding to this resilience in consumer demand, including high wage growth, accumulated household savings and strong population growth, fueled by immigration.

The relationship between high levels of immigration and inflation has become a major topic of debate among economists. The governing council spent time discussing the issue, the minutes said, determining that population growth both helped relieve labour shortages and added to demand for goods and housing.

“Members agreed that it was difficult to assess with precision the net effect of population growth on excess demand, but they viewed the first-order effect as roughly neutral,” the summary said.

The governing council expects household consumption to cool as earlier rate hikes move through the economy. Interest rate increases work with a lag, as homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages reset at higher rates, leaving them with less money for discretionary spending.

“But this moderation will take longer than previously anticipated given the stronger-than-expected momentum in consumption in the second quarter and the combination of a still-tight labour market with accumulated savings by households,” the summary said.