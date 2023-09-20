Bank of Canada officials weren’t convinced that interest rates were high enough to get inflation under control when they decided to hold the policy rate steady earlier this month. However, they opted to pause monetary policy tightening in an attempt to balance opposing risks to the economy, according to a summary of the deliberations that took place ahead of the rate decision.

The document, published Wednesday, shows the Bank of Canada’s six-person governing council remains worried about the trajectory of inflation and unsure if they’ve done enough to wrestle it back down, even after 10 interest rate hikes over the past 18 months.

Those sentiments were likely enhanced this week. On Tuesday, Statistics Canada reported that consumer price index inflation rose to 4 per cent in August, up from 3.3 per cent in July. That’s twice the Bank of Canada’s 2-per-cent target. Moreover, measures of core inflation, which the bank uses to assess underlying price pressures, rose notably in August.

The decision to hold the benchmark interest rate steady at 5 per cent on Sept. 6 was influenced by a string of data showing economic growth is stalling, consumers are pulling back on spending, and the labour market has begun to cool.

“Members agreed that data since their last decision had shown more clearly that demand was slowing, and excess demand was diminishing as monetary policy gained traction. In particular, demand had levelled out in several industries in the services sector, suggesting that the impact of higher interest rates had broadened,” the summary of deliberations said.

While this gave the council, led by Governor Tiff Macklem, grounds to pause rate increases, after two hikes over the summer, it wasn’t enough to convince them that their tightening campaign is necessarily at an end. And the decision to hold rates steady, even as core inflation remained a “significant concern,” required balancing different risks.

“Members noted that they could choose to be patient, receive more data and see whether the evidence showed that interest rates were high enough to return inflation to target,” the summary said.

“However, they recognized that policy might not yet be restrictive enough and that, by waiting to act, they ran the risk of having inflationary psychology become entrenched in Canada. This would mean they would need to tighten policy even further in the future.”

The language of the Sept. 6 rate announcement was notably hawkish. This wasn’t an accident. The summary notes that Canada’s top central bankers were concerned that the decision to hit pause would be “misinterpreted as a sign that policy tightening had ended and that lower interest rates would follow.”

This happened in January, when the bank announced a “conditional pause” to rate increases after hiking eight times in 2022 and early 2023. Bond markets began pricing in interest rate cuts for later that year, and real estate prices started to surge in the spring as homebuyers bet that mortgage rates had peaked. The Bank of Canada eventually came off the sidelines in June and hiked again in July after receiving stronger-than-expected consumer spending and labour market data.

This time around, the central bank wanted to be more clear that they could hike again, and that rate cuts remain a long way off.

“They agreed that they did not want to raise expectations of a near-term reduction in interest rates, given that they only considered keeping the policy rate where it is or raising it further,” the summary said.

The next interest rate decision is on Oct. 25. There will be plenty more economic data, including the September inflation report, before the decision.