Top officials at the Bank of Canada are growing more confident that interest rates are “sufficiently restrictive” to get inflation under control, according to a summary of the meeting that took place ahead of the bank’s early-December rate decision.

The bank’s six-person governing council, led by Governor Tiff Macklem, hasn’t ruled out further rate hikes if needed. But the meeting summary, published Wednesday, reinforces market bets that interest rates have peaked and that the next serious debate around the governing council table will be about when to begin easing monetary policy.

The summary also highlighted the bank’s growing concern over shelter price inflation, and warned that “significant and sustained increase in new home construction would be needed to resolve the long-standing structural shortage in supply.”

Over the past two years, the bank has raised its policy rate 10 times, from 0.25 per cent to 5 per cent, to reduce demand in the economy and curb inflationary pressures. Since July, it has held the benchmark rate steady over three consecutive decisions.

In October, the governing council was split, with some members believing that further rate hikes might be needed to keep inflation on a downward track, according to the minutes of that month’s rate decision meeting. By the Dec. 6 decision, there was more unanimity that the current level of monetary policy was working.

“Members agreed that the likelihood that monetary policy was sufficiently restrictive to achieve the inflation target had increased. But they also agreed that risks to the inflation outlook remained, and it may still be necessary to increase the policy rate to secure further disinflation and restore price stability,” the document said.

The document said that governing council members saw the decline in core inflation measures in October – which strip out volatile price movements – as a “positive sign.” But they wanted to see more than one month of data.

On Tuesday, Statistics Canada published Consumer Price Index data showing the annual rate of inflation stood at 3.1 per cent in November, the same as in October. The bank’s preferred measures of core inflation remained at 3.4 per cent and 3.5 per cent.

Headline inflation was slightly higher than Bay Street analysts were expecting, but still only a notch above the bank’s 1 per cent to 3 per cent inflation target range and far below the 2022 peak of 8.1 per cent.

Speaking last week, Mr. Macklem said that inflation was moving in the right direction but that there could be some “bumps along the way.” He said he expected the rate of inflation to be “close” to the bank’s 2 per cent target by the end of 2024. And he said that the bank doesn’t need to wait until inflation is back to target to begin cutting rates, but it does need to be confident that inflation is on a “sustained downward track.”

Financial markets are pricing in a roughly 85 per cent chance that the central bank starts cutting interest rates by April. Many Bay Street economists think that the first rate cut could come closer to the middle of the year.

The summary of deliberations doesn’t contain any mention of potential rate cuts. But it does outline the governing council’s belief that the Canadian economy is “no longer in excess demand” – a condition for easing monetary policy.

The point of higher interest rates is to make it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and service their debts, which reduces demand for goods and services. This lowers upward pressure on prices. In effect, the bank is slowing down the economy to control inflation.

“Members anticipated that weakness in consumption and business investment would continue for the next two to three quarters. With the economy no longer in excess demand, members agreed they would be watching for signs that the slowdown in the economy was translating into further and sustained easing in inflation,” the summary said.

The governing council had a lengthy discussion of shelter inflation, according to the meeting summary. Housing costs remain one of the biggest drivers of overall inflation, with rent rising at an annual rate of 8.2 per cent in October and 7.4 per cent in November. Mortgage interest costs, which are directly tied to the central bank’s rate hikes, rose at an annual rate of 30.5 per cent in October and 29.8 per cent in November.

The bank pointed to a shortage of houses as the principal reason for housing inflation, and “agreed that monetary policy could not solve the structural shortage of supply in the housing market.”

At the same time, “members noted that if financial conditions eased prematurely, the housing market could rebound, further fuelling shelter price pressures.”

The bank’s next interest rate decision is on Jan. 24.