 Skip to main content

Report on Business Barrick to shift focus away from free cash flow as first-quarter profit falls

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Barrick to shift focus away from free cash flow as first-quarter profit falls

Niall McGee Mining reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

A slimmed-down Barrick Gold Corp. posted a mixed earnings statement in its first quarter after closing its biggest acquisition in seven years.

With its previously high debt load now largely under control, Barrick also said in a Wednesday news release it is shifting its focus away from free cash flow to exploiting its ore bodies.

Net profit at the Toronto-based miner fell 30 per cent year over year to US$111-million from US$158-million for the period ending March 31.

Story continues below advertisement

On an adjusted basis, Barrick reported a profit of 11 US cents a share, 2 cents better than analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected.

Free cash flow missed expectations, falling to US$146-million from US$181-million.

All-in sustaining cost (AISC), which measures most of the costs of mining, rose to US$825-million compared to US$804-million.

In January, Barrick closed its US$6-billion acquisition of African operator Randgold Resources Ltd., which also brought in Randgold’s founder Mark Bristow as Barrick’s new chief executive officer.

During the quarter, Barrick also struck a joint-venture deal with Newmont Goldcorp Corp., not long after abandoning plans to buy Newmont. Both companies said the JV will reduce combined costs by US$500-million a year for the first five years.

Colorado-based Newmont recently closed its US$10-billion acquisition of Vancouver-based Goldcorp Inc., which vaulted it ahead of Barrick in market capitalization, production and reserves.

Barrick said it has shrunk its head-office employee count to around 70 people. Before Barrick announced the acquisition of Randgold in September of last year, it employed around 150 people in the Toronto office.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter