Barrick to shift focus away from free cash flow as first-quarter profit falls

A slimmed-down Barrick Gold Corp. posted a mixed earnings statement in its first quarter after closing its biggest acquisition in seven years.
With its previously high debt load now largely under control, Barrick also said in a Wednesday news release it is shifting its focus away from free cash flow to exploiting its ore bodies.
Net profit at the Toronto-based miner fell 30 per cent year over year to US$111-million from US$158-million for the period ending March 31.
On an adjusted basis, Barrick reported a profit of 11 US cents a share, 2 cents better than analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected.
Free cash flow missed expectations, falling to US$146-million from US$181-million.
All-in sustaining cost (AISC), which measures most of the costs of mining, rose to US$825-million compared to US$804-million.
In January, Barrick closed its US$6-billion acquisition of African operator Randgold Resources Ltd., which also brought in Randgold’s founder Mark Bristow as Barrick’s new chief executive officer.
During the quarter, Barrick also struck a joint-venture deal with Newmont Goldcorp Corp., not long after abandoning plans to buy Newmont. Both companies said the JV will reduce combined costs by US$500-million a year for the first five years.
Colorado-based Newmont recently closed its US$10-billion acquisition of Vancouver-based Goldcorp Inc., which vaulted it ahead of Barrick in market capitalization, production and reserves.
Barrick said it has shrunk its head-office employee count to around 70 people. Before Barrick announced the acquisition of Randgold in September of last year, it employed around 150 people in the Toronto office.