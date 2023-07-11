Open this photo in gallery: Striking members of the International Longshore and Warehouse take part in a rally in Vancouver on July 9, 2023.ETHAN CAIRNS/The Canadian Press

The union representing B.C. port workers on strike is blaming the “greed” of shippers as the labour action disrupts potash production amid billions of dollars in international trade halted.

Five major shipping companies made US$103.3-billion in profit last year, compared with US$6.2-billion in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report commissioned by the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU).

“The greed of shippers and terminal operators, who took advantage of an economic and health emergency to fatten their bottom lines, is the source of the problem. Yet now business groups blame workers for disrupted shipping,” said the report by Jim Stanford, economist and director at the Centre for Future Work.

“They took advantage of the chaos and disruption associated with the COVID pandemic to dramatically raise shipping charges.”

Drewry Shipping Consultants Ltd.’s world container index peaked at US$10,377 in September, 2021. Freight rates have tumbled 86 per cent since then as global demand faltered, dropping to US$1,474 for transporting a 40-foot container last week.

The BC Maritime Employers Association, which represents 49 private-sector companies such as shipowners and terminal operators, warns that the economic impact is escalating as the work stoppage enters its 12th day on Wednesday.

Employers estimate that more than $8.5-billion of cargo will be affected as of Tuesday night.

The strike by 7,400 unionized waterfront employees started on Canada Day, hitting the Port of Vancouver, the Port of Prince Rupert in northern B.C. and terminals on Vancouver Island.

“ILWU Canada leadership have even banded together with U.S. West Coast port workers who say they will refuse to work containerships that were rerouted from Port of Vancouver to Port of Seattle,” the BCMEA said in a statement.

The union has listed three main concerns at the bargaining table: automation, contracting out and cost-of-living wage increases.

A coalition of business groups has been urging the federal Liberal government to recall Parliament to introduce back-to-work legislation. But Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan has repeatedly said the focus must be on reaching a settlement at the bargaining table.

A survey released by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business shows that three-quarters of respondents are calling on Ottawa to make resolving the strike a top priority. As well, the survey indicates that 53 per cent of business owners say the labour dispute will affect them.

RBC Capital Markets said in a research note on Tuesday that as a result of the B.C. port strike, 16 container vessels were awaiting a berth on Tuesday in the Vancouver region and Prince Rupert, with 48 more ships slated to arrive by the end of July.

The shipping industry deploys large vessels to carry containers, which are reusable steel boxes measured as 20-foot equivalent units, or TEUs. The cargo shipped in the containers includes imported goods from Asia and exports of Canadian raw materials such as potash.

“We estimate the current backlog to be approximately 63,000 TEUs, ballooning to 245,000 by July 31,” RBC said. “If there’s a time to reach a deal and wrap up the strike, it’s before this Friday.”

Nutrien Ltd. NTR-T said on Tuesday that it curtailed output at its Cory potash mine in Saskatchewan.

“We urge the parties in this dispute to come to a swift resolution to prevent further damage to the Canadian economy,” Nutrien chief executive officer Ken Seitz said in a statement.

Potash is among the key exports suspended at Neptune Bulk Terminals (Canada) Ltd. in North Vancouver and Pacific Coast Terminals Co. Ltd. in Port Moody.

Ships at anchor remain a common sight at the Port of Vancouver, with vessels unable to quickly find a berth time slot.

But bulk grain shipments are expected to continue being exported overseas, in accordance with the Canada Labour Code.

Two coal-export terminals, one near the Vancouver suburb of Delta and the other near Prince Rupert, would keep operating because those employers have their own collective agreements.