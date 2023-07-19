The union representing 7,400 B.C. port workers has issued 72-hour strike notice, according to employers, hours after federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan said Tuesday’s new walkout is illegal.

Members of the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) halted their 13-day strike on July 13, but walked off the job again on Tuesday.

“The Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) — an independent body created to keep industrial peace — this morning ruled that the ILWU Canada cease and desist from participating in any strike action because the union did not provide 72 hours notice,” Mr. O’Regan tweeted on Wednesday. “This strike is illegal.”

The BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), which represents 49 private-sector companies such as shipowners and terminal operators, said hours after Mr. O’Regan’s tweet that the union is now in a legal position to go on strike on Saturday.

“The reissuance of strike notice shows that we will be facing a repeat of actions by the ILWU leadership that will continue to grind operations to a halt,” the BCMEA said in a statement. “The economy, businesses, and Canadians cannot withstand another unnecessary and reckless labour disruption by ILWU.”

About 6,000 of the ILWU’s members are in the Vancouver region, 1,000 in the Prince Rupert area and the rest on Vancouver Island.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade estimates that the walkout resulted in the disruption of $9.9-billion worth of goods between the morning of July 1 and last Thursday afternoon, based on a rate of $800-million a day.

B.C. port workers returned to the picket lines instead of reporting for their scheduled night shifts on Tuesday after their union leadership rejected a tentative four-year deal announced last week.

The ILWU listed contracting out as one of its three main issues, along with cost-of-living wage increases and the impact of automation on job security. The union sought a two-year agreement, while employers proposed a four-year deal.

Even before picket lines went back up on Tuesday, business groups warned that it could take until late September or even longer to fully clear the backlog of cargo that has been piling up since Canada Day.