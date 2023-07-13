Open this photo in gallery: Union members with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada remove strike signs from a picket line in Vancouver.CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

A strike by 7,400 B.C. port workers will be ending after the union and employers agreed to a four-year collective agreement drafted by a federal mediator.

Peter Simpson, director-general of the federal mediation and conciliation service, drafted the document that recommended the deal that has led to the tentative settlement, subject to ratification by a union council, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Members of the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) began their work stoppage on Canada Day.

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan e-mailed the contract proposal to the two sides at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, setting a 24-hour deadline for responses in hopes of ending the walkout.

About 6,000 of the ILWU’s members are in the Vancouver region, where Canada’s largest port is located. Another 1,000 unionized workers are in the Prince Rupert area in northern B.C. and the rest on the Vancouver Island.

The BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), which represents 49 private-sector companies such as shipowners and terminal operators, warned that the economic impact has been widespread. The strike entered its 13th day on Thursday.

The ILWU has listed contracting out as one of its three key issues. The other two main concerns are cost-of-living wage increases and the impact of automation on job security.

During collective bargaining, employers proposed training programs to address shortages of skilled trades in a bid to help resolve the strike. To that end, the BCMEA recommended that an independent arbitrator be appointed to chair a subcommittee that would have employers sit down with officials from the waterfront union to discuss the key issue of contracting out.

What constitutes regular maintenance, as performed by unionized workers, would be the focus of discussions by the subcommittee.

The BCMEA has characterized the union as seeking to expand the ILWU’s jurisdictional scope beyond what has been customary for decades in guidelines for regular maintenance at terminals.

Workers who operate equipment for moving cargo are ILWU members, and so are employees who conduct regular maintenance on that equipment, such as engineers and mechanics.

In April, Ottawa approved the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s proposed $3.5-billion Roberts Bank Terminal 2 project to be located near the Vancouver suburb of Delta.

The ILWU and environmental groups oppose the plans to build the terminal, which would be semi-automated. The union has warned that RBT2 could produce a ripple effect at existing operations, with semi-automated sites operating with 50 per cent fewer employees.

The previous five-year collective agreement expired on March 31.

Earlier this week, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade unveiled a “port shutdown calculator” on a flatscreen TV that displays an electronic tally of the value of trade disrupted, rising each second. The calculator showed that more than $9.6-billion of cargo had been affected as of Thursday morning.

The labour dispute did not affect the servicing of cruise lines.

Bulk grain shipments continued being exported overseas, in accordance with the Canada Labour Code.

Two coal-export terminals, one near the Vancouver suburb of Delta and the other near Prince Rupert, kept operating because those employers have their own collective agreements.