BCE Inc.’s chief financial officer said the Montreal-based telecom was not consulted on a potential network and spectrum sharing deal that its network partner Telus Corp. struck with Globalive Capital.

The 20-year deal between Telus Corp. and Globalive Capital, announced last week, is conditional upon Toronto-based Globalive acquiring Freedom Mobile, Canada’s fourth-largest wireless carrier.

Rogers Communications Inc. is engaged in the process of selling Freedom in order to address competitive concerns about its proposed $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.

BCE Inc.’s Bell Canada and Telus Corp. have for years had an agreement to share parts of their cellular networks and spectrum, which refers to the airwaves used to transmit wireless signals. That agreement has provided the telecoms with a competitive advantage by allowing them to pool their assets, said Glen LeBlanc, Bell’s chief financial officer.

The addition of a third party to the shared Bell and Telus network would require a conversation between both parties, Mr. LeBlanc said during TD Securities’ telecom and media conference Wednesday. Bell was not involved in the discussions between Telus and Globalive, Mr. LeBlanc said.

More to come

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.