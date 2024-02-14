Skip to main content
Reuters
Open this photo in gallery:

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebr., on May 4, 2019.SCOTT MORGAN/Reuters

Berkshire Hathaway BRK-A-N on Wednesday said it has shed three of its common stock holdings, as the conglomerate controlled by Warren Buffett remained silent on what could be a major new investment.

In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed stock holdings, Berkshire said it no longer owned shares of insurer Globe Life, insurance and investment company Markel and Brazilian credit card processor StoneCo at the end of 2023, shedding stakes it held three months earlier.

For a second straight quarter, Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire also obtained permission from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to temporarily keep one or more of its holdings confidential.

Report an error

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 14/02/24 4:10pm EST.

SymbolName% changeLast
BRK-A-N
Berkshire Hathaway Cl A
+1.2%601000
BRK-B-N
Berkshire Hathaway Cl B
+0.98%398.68

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe