Bid to create national securities regulator on hold, staff laid off

Andrew Willis
Canada’s decades-long drive to establish a national securities regulator is on hold.

The federal government, seven provinces and one territory shut down the Capital Markets Authority Implementation Organization (CMAIO) on Thursday, stopping work at a five-year-old agency charged with creating a national regulator. The CMAIO’s board of directors said after finishing “all possible integration,” the project could not longer move forward without reforms to provincial legislation in jurisdictions such as Ontario and British Columbia.

The CMAIO laid off its staff, effective Wednesday. In a press release, the organization said: “CMAIO is implementing an orderly pause of its operations and has taken steps to preserve knowledge, assets and work product.”

Canada is the only G20 country without a national securities regulator. Each province and territory is responsible for overseeing its own capital markets. Former federal finance minister Jim Flaherty championed the concept of a single regulator when the Conservatives were in power. The federal Liberals picked up the baton after the 2015 election, committing $30-million to the CMAIO in 2016, along with tens of millions of dollars for programs meant to win support for the project from the provinces.

The federal Finance Department said it was “disappointed” by the decision and will restart the project if provinces make the necessary changes to their rules. “The federal government remains committed to working with the provinces and territories to establish a national securities regulator in Canada,” said Finance spokeswoman Katherine Cuplinskas in an e-mail.

“We are disappointed by the board of directors’ decision to temporarily pause the operations of the Capital Markets Authority Implementation Organization,” said Ms. Cuplinskas.” We look forward to the resumption of this important work once participating jurisdictions implement the necessary reforms to their securities legislation.”

The CMAIO was created to design and build a new co-operative capital markets regulatory system that provinces and territories could voluntarily join. The goal was to streamline regulations to better protect investors, foster efficient capital markets and manage systemic risk while preserving the strengths of the current system.

After the CMAIO was launched in 2016, B.C., New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador and Yukon signed on. Quebec and Alberta oppose the concept and never joined. Manitoba, Nunavut and Northwest Territories did not join either.

As subsequent elections brought in new provincial leaders, regimes such as the NDP-led government in B.C. and the Ontario Conservatives pulled away from the idea, opting instead to reform provincial regulators.

In 2018, the Supreme Court of Canada unanimously ruled in a challenge from Quebec that the federal government has the constitutional authority to create a regulator. After the ruling, law firm Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP said in a report: “While the legal roadblocks to a co-operative national securities regulator have now been cleared, it remains to be seen if sufficient political will exists to make a co-operative regime successful in Canada.”

Industry groups, including the Business Council of Canada and the Canadian Bankers Association, have consistently backed the plan for a national securities regulator. When the CMAIO was launched, the Investment Industry Association of Canada said the project “signals an end to the archaic and fragmented patchwork.”

In 2003, a federal government commission led by B.C. energy executive Michael Phelps concluded there was a compelling case for a national regulator, as it would increase investor protection and make it easier for companies to raise money. “It’s hard to find any excuse for Canada being the only advanced industrialized country with a fractured approach to capital markets regulation,” Mr. Phelps said at the time. “There’s no long-term sustainability to our current model of regulation.”

