BlackBerry Ltd. has once again lowered revenue guidance for its connected car software division as the company announced third quarter results Wednesday, the first financial report issued on the watch of new CEO John Giamatteo.

The company said it expected its connected car division to post between US$62-million and US$66-million in revenue in the fourth quarter starting Dec. 1, which would bring full year revenues for the division to between US$211-million and US$215-million. That’s lower than the US$225-million to US$240-million range the company had forecast for the year when it last reported results in September. That in term was lowered from the company’s original forecast of US$240-million to US$250-million for the division this year. The business, which is supposed to deliver 20 per cent annual growth for the foreseeable future, is now on track to grow by less than 4.5 per cent year according to management estimates.

Mr. Giamatteo said on a conference call with analysts the company was taking “a more conservative view” about the fourth quarter due to the impact of recent labor stoppages among automakers as well as “slippage” on software programs that has delayed some timelines on implementation of technology in vehicles using its software. He maintained the company’s optimism about the longer-term outlook for the increased adoption of its connected car software in vehicles.

Overall the company reported results Wednesday for the third quarter ended Nov. 30 that were largely in line with expectations. The company posted total revenue of US$175-million, comprised primarily of US$55-million in revenue from its connected car division and US$114-million from its cybersecurity division. Each of those figures was within $2-million of analyst expectations. The company’s earnings were slightly better than expected, as it earned adjusted earnings per share of US1 cent per share, and posted a net loss of 4 cents per share. Analysts had expected an adjusted loss of US3 cents and net loss of 4 cents per share.

Mr. Giamatteo said the company remains committed to splitting its two businesses into stand alone units after announcing earlier this month it was abandoning earlier plans under his predecessor John Chen to spin off the connected car software business into a separate public company.

More to come.