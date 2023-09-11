Open this photo in gallery: The logo of Société Générale is pictured on an office building in Nantes, France.STEPHANE MAHE/Reuters

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. BAM-T and French bank Société Générale S.A. are launching a new private debt fund that aims to invest up to €$10-billion over the next four years.

The fund will start with €$2.5-billion in funding and focus on making private loans to investment-grade companies in industries such a power, renewable energy, data and transportation, as well as providing fund financing.

The partnership between the Canadian-based manager of global assets and the prominent Paris-based bank is only the latest move into a fast-growing market for private credit. By focusing on high-quality debt, they are looking to attract interest from selective investors like insurance companies.

High interest rates have created headwinds for private equity and commercial real estate, and prompted some banks to pull back on lending. But private credit is seen as an area of opportunity, as most loans carry floating interest rates and become more lucrative as rates rise.

Brookfield has been building its credit business, which has US$150-billion under management, in part through its majority stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC. Brookfield plans to invest its own capital as well as funds from institutional clients in the new private debt fund, and sees “a tremendous opportunity within the investment grade market to support critical industries that underpin the global economy,” said chief executive officer Bruce Flatt, in a statement.

Banks and asset managers are increasingly joining together to combine their expertise at originating private loans and their distribution networks and client relationships to tap the burgeoning private credit market, which is now worth more than US$1.5-trillion. British bank Barclays Plc and U.S.-based lender AGL Credit Management are also close to striking a partnership to invest in private credit, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

Société Générale CEO Slawomir Krupa said in a statement that the new fund aims to meet “the growing demand for private debt and will have a positive impact on the real economy while simultaneously scaling up Société Générale’s origination and distribution capabilities.”