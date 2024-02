CAE Inc. CAE-T reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago even as its revenue rose more than 10 per cent.

The flight simulator company says it earned net income attributable to equity holders of $56.5-million or 17 cents per diluted share for the quarter, down from $78.1-million or 25 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CAE says it earned 24 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from 27 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $1.09-billion, up from $969.9-million a year earlier.

The increase came as revenue for CAE’s civil aviation business totalled $622.1-million, up from $517.4-million.

Defence and security revenue amounted to $472.4-million, up from $452.5-million a year earlier.