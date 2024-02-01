Canada Goose Holdings GOOS-T forecast fourth-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates on Thursday, as the luxury goods maker bets on a sharp rebound in crucial market China to help ride out a slowdown in the U.S.

Luxury brands such as LVMH and Cartier owner Richemont have signaled a bounce back in China even as the world’s second-largest economy faces a property crisis and high youth unemployment.

Canada Goose’s revenue in Asia-Pacific jumped 62 per cent to $270.7-million in the third quarter, compared with a 13 per cent rise in the prior quarter.

Revenue from North America fell 14 per cent to $252.4-million as appetite for luxury goods in the U.S. has weakened as pandemic-era savings depleted and costs remained higher.

The Ontario-based company forecast fourth quarter revenue between $310-million and $330-million, compared to expectations of $301-million, according to LSEG IBES data.