Canada Goose posts better-than-expected quarterly results on demand recovery in China, U.S.

Canada Goose GOOS-T, beat market expectations for quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday, on the back of a strong recovery in demand for its pricey puffer jackets in China and the U.S. following months of slowdown.

U.S.-listed shares of the company, which in March said would trim 17 per cent of its global corporate workforce, rose 15 per cent in premarket trade.

Luxury brands are seeing a sturdy demand for high-end products in Asia-Pacific, defying a broader slowdown in key market China which is grappling with a property crisis and youth unemployment.

The parka maker’s revenue in Asia-Pacific jumped 29.6 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared with an about 62 per cent rise in the prior quarter.

After months of sluggish sales for its luxury jackets, Canada Goose also saw a pick up in demand in North America, with revenue rising 24.5 per cent in the region after a 14 per cent decline in the previous quarter.

Canada Goose’s wholesale revenue declined by only 9 per cent, compared with a 28 per cent drop in the previous quarter.

The Ontario based company’s revenue rose to $358-million in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year, compared with analysts’ expectations of $315.5-million, according to LSEG data.

It earned a profit of 19 cents per share, versus expectations of 7 cents.