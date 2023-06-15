Open this photo in gallery: The number of new properties on the market in May rose 6.8 per cent month-over-month, but supply remained historically low.JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Canada’s housing market continued to heat up in May as sales rose in most local markets. While the number of new listings climbed, it still remains at historically low levels.

National home sales rose 5.1 per cent from April to May, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). The national home price index climbed 2.1 per cent to $736,000. That was the third consecutive monthly increase in 2023, but the index was still down 8.7 per cent over May last year.

“The rebound has been evident for a number of months at this point, but May really drove the point home with year-over-year comparisons for both national sales activity and national average home price back in positive territory,” CREA chair Larry Cerqua said in a statement. “That being said, the degree to which a recovery will be able to play out on the sales side as opposed to the price side will come down to supply, which remains quite low.”

The number of new properties on the market rose 6.8 per cent month-over-month, but supply remains historically low.

Homebuyers rushed to the market this spring after the Bank of Canada paused rate hikes in January, sparking hopes of lower mortgage costs. However, the central bank resumed its campaign to tighten monetary policy by raising the policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.75 per cent last week.

Sales were up in 70 per cent of local markets, including in the Greater Toronto Area, Montreal, Greater Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Ottawa, according to a statement by CREA released on Thursday morning.

The sales-to-new listings ratio was 67.9 per cent, compared to 69 per cent in the previous month.

“The 2023 housing puzzle piece that was less obvious was the reluctance of existing owners to take advantage of a slower market to make a move because they don’t want to mess with the ultralow fixed rates they locked in during the COVID-19 pandemic,” CREA senior economist Shaun Cathcart said in the release. “Without existing owners supplying the market with new listings, this housing demand rebound may play out more acutely than might have been expected on the price side this year.”

The housing market regaining momentum along with a tight labour market are signs that inflation is proving stickier than expected by the central bank.

“I think that really did play a factor in them actually raising rates at the last meeting,” Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic told The Globe and Mail, “and if we continue to see this momentum, they will probably move again.”