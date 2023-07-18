Open this photo in gallery: A shopper buys produce at a store in Toronto's Kensington Market in this file photo. Statistics Canada says the country's annual rate of inflation eased to 2.8 per cent in June.Ammar Bowaihl/The Globe and Mail

The annual inflation rate in Canada has eased to its lowest level since early 2021, but there are ample signs that restoring price stability will be a slow process in the coming months.

The Consumer Price Index rose 2.8 per cent in June from a year earlier, down from May’s 3.4-per-cent pace, Statistics Canada said Tuesday in a report. It was the lowest inflation rate since March, 2021. Financial analysts were expecting inflation of 3 per cent.

With this latest deceleration, the annual change in CPI has fallen within the Bank of Canada’s target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent for the first time in more than two years. The central bank aims for the midpoint (2 per cent) of that inflation-control band.

Statscan said the results were once again heavily influenced by favourable comparisons to a year ago, when commodity prices spiked during the early months of the Russia-Ukraine war.

For instance, gasoline prices fell 21.6 per cent in June from peak levels a year earlier. Excluding gas, the annual inflation rate would have been 4 per cent, down from 4.4 per cent in May.

Despite the progress in headline inflation, some aspects of consumer price growth are proving sticky. For instance, the Bank of Canada’s preferred measures of core inflation have settled at annualized rates of between 3.5 per cent and 4 per cent.

“There’s scope for headline inflation to reaccelerate in the months to come as some of the recent progress can be chalked up to one-off moves lower in prices,” Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Securities, said in a client note.

While inflation has subsided from peak levels of more than 8 per cent last year, the Bank of Canada raised its policy rate in June and July over concerns that inflation could get stuck well above 2 per cent. In doing so, the central bank ended a five-month pause to changes in its trend-setting policy rate, now at 5 per cent.

“Even as headline inflation has come down largely as we forecast, underlying inflationary pressures are proving more persistent than we expected,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in a press conference, after the latest rate hike. “Higher interest rates are needed to slow the growth of demand in the economy and relieve price pressures.”

The central bank says it will take longer to tame inflation than it once thought. Alongside its rate decision, the Bank of Canada projected that inflation would return to its 2-per-cent target by the middle of 2025, about six months later than its previous forecast.

The central bank also expects inflation of around 3 per cent over the next year. “What that’s telling you is the downward momentum in inflation is waning,” Mr. Macklem said.

Groceries continue to present a challenge for many households. Those costs rose 9.1 per cent on an annual basis in June, appearing to stall after some recent progress. Fresh fruit prices rose 10.4 per cent, in part because of a 30-per-cent spike in the cost of grapes.

Consumers paid nearly 15 per cent less for cell-phone services in June than a year earlier. Statscan said this decline was owing to lower prices for data plans and promotions.

Most analysts on Bay Street expect the Bank of Canada to hold its policy rate steady at 5 per cent in the coming months as it assesses the impact of its latest rate hikes.

“After raising rates twice at consecutive decision dates, we continue to believe the Bank of Canada is willing to be more patient this fall even if there is an uptick in inflation,” Mr. Mendes said. “As time passes more mortgages will renew at higher rates, more excess savings will be exhausted, and more pent-up demand will be satisfied.”