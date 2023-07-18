Canada’s annual inflation rate dropped more than expected in June to 2.8%, a 27-month low, though food prices remain elevated and core measures of consumer prices remained stubbornly high.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast inflation to drop to 3.0% from 3.4% in May. Month-over-month, the consumer price index was up 0.1%, also lower than forecast of a 0.3% gain.

But there was less progress when the less volatile measures of inflation are stripped out. The average of two of the Bank of Canada’s core measures of underlying inflation, CPI-median and CPI-trim, came in at 3.8%, only down one-tenth of a percentage point from May.

The Canadian dollar fell about a quarter of a U.S. cent upon the 830 am ET data release. The two-year Canada bond yield, sensitive to changes in the central bank’s policy rate, was volatile but nearly unchanged for the day. The five-year bond yield was down a few basis points.

Implied interest rate probabilities based on trading in swaps markets show about a 80% chance the Bank of Canada will hold interest rates unchanged at its next policy meeting on Sept. 6, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. That’s up from about a 76% probability prior to this morning’s inflation data release.

Here’s a detailed look at how money markets are pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate, as of 855 am ET. The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 5%. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 6-Sep-23 5.0498 0 80.1 19.9 25-Oct-23 5.1054 0 62.3 37.7 6-Dec-23 5.1198 0 58.7 41.3

And, here’s how the swaps pricing looked just prior to the 8:30 a.m. ET inflation report:

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 6-Sep-23 5.0584 0 76.6 23.4 25-Oct-23 5.123 0 56.8 43.2 6-Dec-23 5.1409 0 52.8 47.2

Here’s how economists are reacting:

Andrew Grantham, senior economist, CIBC Capital Markets

Canadian inflation decelerated to 2.8% year-over-year in June, from 3.4% in the prior month and two ticks below the consensus estimate (3.0%). While the deceleration was largely due to gasoline prices today being compared to the very peaks seen in 2022, there were also some encouraging signs of weakening price pressures elsewhere as well. Seasonally adjusted prices excluding food/energy rose by a mere 0.1% for a second successive month, while the monthly increase in food prices was weaker than in May (although food price inflation remains a strong 8.3% on a year-over-year basis). However, despite some of these encouraging signs, the Bank of Canada’s core trim and median measures printed slightly above consensus expectations and were little changed on a three-month annualized basis. Headline inflation will likely creep back further above 3% in the coming months, as base effects from lower gasoline prices become less generous. However, it was the stickiness of core inflation measures which was a concern for the Bank of Canada, and with CPI-trim and median showing little further progress towards the target band there remains a very real risk that interest rates could be raised again after the summer.

Royce Mendes, managing director & head of macro strategy, Desjardins Securities

Inflation has fallen into the Bank of Canada’s target range, but there are signs pointing to slower progress from this point on. ... The latest moves have been predicated on sharp declines in cell phone services prices, which doesn’t provide any assurance that this deceleration can be maintained.

The Bank of Canada’s preferred measures of core inflation, which exclude significant moves in individual categories, shows that underlying price pressures remain sticky. The three-month annualized rate of the core median measure remained at 3.6%, while the trimmed mean indicator accelerated to 4.0% from 3.9% in May. According to our calculations, the core-services excluding shelter measure was also down just a tick in June to 4.8%. As a result, there’s scope for headline inflation to reaccelerate in the months to come as some of the recent progress can be chalked up to one-off moves lower in prices.

That said, despite signs of sticky underlying inflationary pressures and resilience in economic activity indicators, the Bank of Canada has given itself a long time to reach the 2% target. The latest projections from the central bank suggest a very gradual deceleration in price growth, with inflation not reaching 2% until mid-2025 – two years from now. As a result, after raising rates twice at consecutive decision dates, we continue to believe the Bank of Canada is willing to be more patient this fall even if there is an uptick in inflation. As time passes more mortgages will renew at higher rates, more excess savings will be exhausted, and more pent-up demand will be satisfied.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist, Capital Economics

The problem for the Bank is that the easing of overall price inflation was concentrated in a small handful of items. The CPI-trim and CPI-median core measures, which strip out extreme price moves in individual items, rose by 0.3% m/m in June – higher than the 0.2% m/m increases in May and keeping the annual rates elevated at an average of 3.8%. Meanwhile, the annual rate of energy deflation in June of -14.6% is likely to mark the trough, with a rebound taking overall headline inflation back above 3.0% in the coming months. The upshot is that, while some parts of the June CPI data lend support to our forecast that the Bank will keep its policy rate at 5.0% over the rest of the year, it is still too soon to rule out another rate hike altogether.

Benjamin Reitzes, managing director, Canadian rates & macro strategist, BMO Capital Markets

Base effects played a role this month as well, as prices were still firm a year ago, helping cut the yearly pace. However, the next couple of months were much tamer in 2022, so it will be more challenging for inflation to slow in the near-term. Nonetheless, the better-than-expected headline result is somewhat encouraging as it is a step in the right direction bringing down inflation expectations. ...

Core inflation metrics weren’t quite as encouraging. The BoC’s favoured measures, Median and Trim, both slowed a tick on a yearly basis to modestly below 4%. However, on a 3-month annualized basis, the Median was steady at 3.6% and the Trim actually accelerated to 4%. Just to make things a bit more convoluted, the other core measures showed some slowing. Canada’s old core, CPIX, slowed half a point to 3.2% y/y, while the 3-month annualized rate slipped to 2.7%. And, CPI ex. food and energy also slowed half a point to 3.5% y/y, with the 3-month rate falling to 2.5%. It’s worth noting that even if the Trim and Median rise 0.3% m/m in July, the 3-month annualized rates will fall into the low-3s, so there’s likely some good news coming next month.

Key Takeaway: The June CPI report had a little something for everyone, with the headline rate slowing more than expected, but the BoC’s core metrics remaining sticky. However, the improvement in the old core (CPIX) and ex. food & energy provides a bit of offsetting good news. With another CPI report coming before the next meeting, the BoC will be patiently waiting for more data as they head into their August quiet period.

Leslie Preston, managing director & senior economist, TD Economics

Canadian inflation continued to make encouraging progress in June. However, the cooling in headline inflation is benefitting from sizeable base effects, due to the favourable comparison to high energy prices last June. The Bank of Canada (BoC) is watching its preferred core measures – CPI-trim and median – which continue to show glacial progress.

BoC Governor Macklem emphasized last week that the Bank has become worried about the persistence of underlying inflation pressures in the economy. The June inflation data likely provides some reassurance that things are moving in the right direction, but not fast enough for the Bank of Canada lets its guard down.

Matthieu Arseneau, Alexandra Ducharme, and Emma Patard, economists with National Bank Financial

Was the Bank of Canada right to lose patience with the lack of progress on the inflation front and resume rate hikes in June? In light of this morning positive development on the inflation front, we continue to believe that the additional tightening was premature and perilous, as the economy has yet to feel the full impact of the increases applied since the start of monetary policy tightening. Some underlying inflation measures are still running at an uncomfortable level for the central bank but those concerns could abate in the coming months. Indeed, the labour market has already begun to ease, judging by the rise in the unemployment rate, the fall in the vacancy rate and the decline in wage pressures in a context of declining corporation profits. The profitability challenge will make companies much more cautious in the months ahead, particularly with the economic slowdown we expect to see, given that monetary policy is the more restrictive in real terms since 2009 and the tightest among G7 countries

