Canada’s inflation at highest rate in a decade

Canada’s annual inflation rate accelerated at its quickest pace in a decade, influenced by the frothy housing market and supply-chain woes in some industries.
The consumer price index rose 3.6 per cent in May from a year ago, up from a 3.4-per-cent gain in April, Statistics Canada said Wednesday. Inflation rose 0.5 per cent from the previous month, matching April’s gain. Price growth accelerated in nearly all major product categories.
The Bank of Canada has repeatedly downplayed inflation concerns, saying that lofty results are largely due to transitory factors, such as base-year effects from weak prices when the pandemic first hit. It expects inflation to stay around three per cent for many months, then fall back toward the bank’s two-per-cent target later this year.
“The base effects which are pushing up the headline inflation readings at the moment should begin to fade in the June data, and continue to do so for the remainder of the year,” said Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, in a note to clients.
“As a result, the Bank of Canada will look through the recent acceleration in inflation, instead focusing more on the remaining slack in the economy to justify keeping rates on hold until the second half of 2022.”
The May inflation report was marked by broad-based strength.
Shelter prices rose 4.2 per cent in May from a year earlier, the largest annual increase since 2008. In particular, the homeowners’ replacement cost index – which is tied to the price of new homes – surged by 11.3 per cent, the largest 12-month increase since 1987. The increase was driven not only by hot demand from buyers, but rapidly rising costs of materials, such as lumber.
The price of durable goods increased 4.4 per cent from the previous May, the fastest pace since 1989. Passenger vehicles jumped five per cent, which StatsCan said was partly because of supply-chain issues that have led to a global shortage of semiconductor chips.
The May results also brought early signs of reopening effects. Hotel prices jumped 6.7 per cent in May, accelerating from April’s 1.5-per-cent gain. Hotels in B.C. saw a 13-per-cent increase.
Rental vehicles remain a volatile aspect of inflation, with prices up 22 per cent from last year. Rental companies are trying to rebuild their fleets after selling vehicles when COVID-19 hit.
“The global economy shut down very rapidly but unevenly last year, and it’s been reopening also very rapidly,” said Bank of Canada deputy governor Tim Lane at a press conference last week. “And as it reopens, you’ve got some imbalances, where certain things are in short supply, and so, you do have upward pressure on prices of some of those important inputs.”
“At this point, our baseline interpretation is that’s something that’s temporary,” he added.
The average of the Bank of Canada’s core measures of inflation – which strip out volatile components – was 2.3 per cent in May, year over year, accelerating from 2.1 per cent.
Last week, the U.S. reported annual inflation of five per cent in May, while the core index, which removes food and energy, tallied 3.8 per cent, the highest reading since 1992.
