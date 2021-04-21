Canadian climate goals under pressure ahead of Biden summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Canada’s new emission-reduction goals Thursday, joining a throng of 40 world leaders who are expected to outline what they’re doing to address climate change as they gather virtually for a two-day summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden.
Ottawa says its policies to date have set Canada on track to reduce emissions by about 36 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.
While the federal government remains tight-lipped on what its new reduction targets will be, other countries have already set their own lofty goals – and Mr. Trudeau is under pressure to aim much higher.
On Tuesday, the British government pledged to reduce that country’s emissions by 78 per cent by 2035 (compared with 1990 levels), and plans to enshrine the target into law by the end of June.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to urge other countries to raise the bar in tackling climate change when he addresses the opening session of the Leaders Summit on Climate on Thursday.
”We will only build back greener and protect our planet if we come together to take action,” he said Tuesday.
The White House, meanwhile, is expected to target a 50-per-cent cut to greenhouse-gas emissions by 2030. Such a goal would nearly double the country’s previous commitment and require dramatic changes in the power and transportation sectors. It would also match calls by U.S. scientists, environmental groups and business leaders who say the coming decade is a crucial, make-or-break moment for slowing climate change.
With key allies setting their targets much higher than Canada’s current goals, former U.S. vice-president Al Gore took to Twitter on Monday to urge Mr. Trudeau to commit to reducing emissions by at least 50 per cent by 2030. So too did the U.S.-based Natural Resources Defence Council and former Irish president Mary Robinson.
The Biden administration says this week’s climate summit will underscore the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action. It aims to galvanize efforts by the world’s major economies to reduce emissions and limit warming.
The White House also wants to mobilize public- and private-sector finance to drive energy transitions and help vulnerable countries cope with climate impacts ahead of COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference slated for November in Glasgow.
A new International Energy Agency report, released Tuesday, warns that global energy-related carbon-dioxide emissions are on track to surge by 1.5 billion tonnes in 2021 – the largest annual rise in emissions since 2010.
The IEA, a Paris-based organization that advises industrialized countries on energy issues, estimates that emissions will increase by almost five per cent this year, to 33 billion tonnes, driven mainly by an expected 4.5-per-cent growth in coal demand.
Oil is also rebounding strongly, the report says, but is expected to stay below its 2019 peak as the aviation sector remains under pressure.
“This is a dire warning that the economic recovery from the COVID crisis is currently anything but sustainable for our climate,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement.
This week’s summit is “a critical moment” to commit to clear and immediate action, he said, adding that “unless governments around the world move rapidly to start cutting emissions, we are likely to face an even worse situation in 2022.”
On Sunday, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson sent a letter to all opposition party leaders asking for feedback on what Canada’s new emission-reduction goal should be.
“It is time to step up and show the next level of Canada’s ambition to the global community at this time of climate crisis. I sincerely hope Canada can present an ambitious and unified front,” he wrote in the letter, obtained by The Globe and Mail.
The NDP said it is asking the federal government to set Canada’s new target at 50 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. The Green Party said the target should be higher than that, with Leader Annamie Paul calling for a target of 60 per cent. The Conservatives did not provide a response.
Last week, the Conservatives proposed their own climate plan that – for the first time – included a price on carbon for consumers.
However, there is still distance between the Tories and Liberals on climate change. On Friday the Conservatives moved to quash the government’s proposed Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act that would legislate emissions-reduction targets starting in 2030.
The Conservatives said they did this in protest against the membership of Mr. Wilkinson’s net-zero advisory body. The bill was introduced in November, but risks not making it through Parliament before the next election as it has not yet gone to committee. The NDP and Greens both say it is not strong enough, and have proposed amendments.
With reports from The Associated Press
