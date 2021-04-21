 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Canadian climate goals under pressure ahead of Biden summit

Emma GraneyEnergy reporter
Marieke Walsh
Calgary, Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. No nation offers asylum or other protections to people displaced because of climate change. Biden’s administration is studying the idea, and climate migration is expected to be discussed at his first climate summit.

Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Canada’s new emission-reduction goals Thursday, joining a throng of 40 world leaders who are expected to outline what they’re doing to address climate change as they gather virtually for a two-day summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Ottawa says its policies to date have set Canada on track to reduce emissions by about 36 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

While the federal government remains tight-lipped on what its new reduction targets will be, other countries have already set their own lofty goals – and Mr. Trudeau is under pressure to aim much higher.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the British government pledged to reduce that country’s emissions by 78 per cent by 2035 (compared with 1990 levels), and plans to enshrine the target into law by the end of June.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to urge other countries to raise the bar in tackling climate change when he addresses the opening session of the Leaders Summit on Climate on Thursday.

”We will only build back greener and protect our planet if we come together to take action,” he said Tuesday.

The White House, meanwhile, is expected to target a 50-per-cent cut to greenhouse-gas emissions by 2030. Such a goal would nearly double the country’s previous commitment and require dramatic changes in the power and transportation sectors. It would also match calls by U.S. scientists, environmental groups and business leaders who say the coming decade is a crucial, make-or-break moment for slowing climate change.

With key allies setting their targets much higher than Canada’s current goals, former U.S. vice-president Al Gore took to Twitter on Monday to urge Mr. Trudeau to commit to reducing emissions by at least 50 per cent by 2030. So too did the U.S.-based Natural Resources Defence Council and former Irish president Mary Robinson.

The Biden administration says this week’s climate summit will underscore the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action. It aims to galvanize efforts by the world’s major economies to reduce emissions and limit warming.

The White House also wants to mobilize public- and private-sector finance to drive energy transitions and help vulnerable countries cope with climate impacts ahead of COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference slated for November in Glasgow.

Story continues below advertisement

A new International Energy Agency report, released Tuesday, warns that global energy-related carbon-dioxide emissions are on track to surge by 1.5 billion tonnes in 2021 – the largest annual rise in emissions since 2010.

The IEA, a Paris-based organization that advises industrialized countries on energy issues, estimates that emissions will increase by almost five per cent this year, to 33 billion tonnes, driven mainly by an expected 4.5-per-cent growth in coal demand.

Oil is also rebounding strongly, the report says, but is expected to stay below its 2019 peak as the aviation sector remains under pressure.

“This is a dire warning that the economic recovery from the COVID crisis is currently anything but sustainable for our climate,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement.

This week’s summit is “a critical moment” to commit to clear and immediate action, he said, adding that “unless governments around the world move rapidly to start cutting emissions, we are likely to face an even worse situation in 2022.”

On Sunday, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson sent a letter to all opposition party leaders asking for feedback on what Canada’s new emission-reduction goal should be.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is time to step up and show the next level of Canada’s ambition to the global community at this time of climate crisis. I sincerely hope Canada can present an ambitious and unified front,” he wrote in the letter, obtained by The Globe and Mail.

The NDP said it is asking the federal government to set Canada’s new target at 50 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. The Green Party said the target should be higher than that, with Leader Annamie Paul calling for a target of 60 per cent. The Conservatives did not provide a response.

Last week, the Conservatives proposed their own climate plan that – for the first time – included a price on carbon for consumers.

However, there is still distance between the Tories and Liberals on climate change. On Friday the Conservatives moved to quash the government’s proposed Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act that would legislate emissions-reduction targets starting in 2030.

The Conservatives said they did this in protest against the membership of Mr. Wilkinson’s net-zero advisory body. The bill was introduced in November, but risks not making it through Parliament before the next election as it has not yet gone to committee. The NDP and Greens both say it is not strong enough, and have proposed amendments.

With reports from The Associated Press

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies