The head of Canada’s second-biggest railway enjoyed a big jump in compensation after a historic year for the company as it integrated a major acquisition.

Financial filings from Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. CP-T show that CEO Keith Creel’s total compensation rose 38 per cent to $20.1-million last year.

CPKC’s five top officers including Creel earned $63.5-million overall in 2023 compared with less than half that amount the previous year.

The boost enjoyed by the entire C-suite stemmed largely from share-based awards and cash bonuses after Calgary-based Canadian Pacific merged its operations with Kansas City Southern in April.

At rival Canadian National Railway Co. CNR-T, total compensation for its six senior executives decreased three per cent to $29.6-million, mainly due to lower bonuses after the Montreal-based company fell short of performance targets.

CEO Tracy Robinson’s compensation nudged up by two per cent to $14.0-million, mainly due to the fact she joined as CEO two months into 2022, so she was not paid for a full year.