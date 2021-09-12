Canadian Pacific Railway close to sealing US$27.3-billion deal to take over Kansas City Southern

Canadian Pacific Railway said it is close to sealing a US$27.3-billion takeover of Kansas City Southern after the U.S. carrier dropped its support for a deal with CP’s main rival, Canadian National Railway.
KCS said on Sunday its board deemed CP’s latest offer to be superior. Under the terms, KCS shareholders would receive 2.884 CP shares and US$90 cash for each KCS share. CP said the offer values KCS at US$300 a share.
CP said in a statement that the development brings it closer to its goal of creating a Canada-to-Mexico rail network.
“We are pleased to reach this important milestone and again pursue this once-in-a-lifetime partnership,” CP Rail Chief Executive Keith Creel said in the statement.
CN’s quest to complete a deal was dealt a major blow in late August when the U.S. Surface Transportation Board rejected its proposal to create a voting trust to operate KCS while it applied to the STB for approval of the takeover itself.
