Open this photo in gallery: A man cycles by a Canadian Tire store in Vancouver in this file photo.Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. CTC-A-T is laying off 3 per cent of its work force and cutting costs, as persistent economic pressures continue to affect consumer demand and weigh on retail sales.

The Toronto-based retailer announced the cuts as it reported a $66.4-million net loss attributable to shareholders in the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30.

The job cuts, some of which happened just this week, amount to more than 200 corporate “full-time equivalent” positions. The layoffs are also accompanied by a pullback in hiring, as Canadian Tire eliminates “the majority of current vacancies,” amounting to a further 3 per cent of its headcount, according to a press release on Thursday.

The move is expected to save the company approximately $50-million on an annualized run-rate basis. Canadian Tire will also record a $20- to $25-million charge in the upcoming fourth quarter related to the cuts.

Last year, the company announced a four-year, $3.4-billion investment plan to improve its operations and bolster sales, forecasting 4-per-cent average sales growth and setting a goal to more than double diluted earnings per share from 2019 to 2025. In August, as the retailer noted a “turning point in the Canadian economy” among dampened consumer spending, Canadian Tire withdrew that forecast. On Thursday, the company also reported it no longer expects to spend as much as $3.4-billion.

“At this juncture and given the changed economic conditions since early 2022 and continued softening of demand, the company will slow the pace of previously-identified operating capital investments for the remainder of 2023 and 2024, prioritizing its highest returning capital investments,” quarterly financial reporting documents released on Thursday stated.

Like many other retailers, Canadian Tire has been noting a shift in consumer spending patterns for months, as persistent inflation and multiple interest-rate hikes have put pressure on Canadians’ household budgets. But when Canadian Tire last reported quarterly results in August, chief executive officer Greg Hicks said that spending habits had taken a more significant turn.

Those trends continued in the third quarter, as shoppers continued to cut back on non-essential “discretionary” purchases. Amid that shift, Canadian Tire’s comparable sales – an important metric that tracks sales trends excluding the effect of store openings or closings – declined by 1.6 per cent. The company noted that sales were particularly soft in Ontario and B.C.

At Canadian Tire stores, comparable sales fell by 0.6 per cent in the quarter, with declines in discretionary purchases partly offset by spending on essentials such as cleaning products and automotive products and services. Those essential purchases rose by 4 per cent. At Sport Chek, comparable sales fell by 7.4 per cent as people pulled back on spending in categories such as athletic clothing. At Mark’s, comparable sales were up 0.2 per cent.

In the three months ended Sept. 30, Canadian Tire reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $66.4-million or $1.19 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $184.9-million or $3.34 per share in the same period the prior year.

Losses per share reflect a $328-million charge, or $5.88 per share, related to Canadian Tire’s recent deal to buy back a minority stake in its financial services division from Bank of Nova Scotia. The number also includes a $131-million insurance recovery amounting to $1.73 per share, related to a fire in March at one of its largest distribution centres, in Brampton, Ont.

Canadian Tire reported $4.25-billion in revenue in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 0.5 per cent compared to the same period the prior year.

On Thursday, the company also announced that its annual dividend paid to shareholders would increase by 1.4 per cent, to $7 per share.

The company’s expected operating capital expenditures for the year have been cut to $650- to $700-million, compared to a previous estimate of $750- to $800-million. Next year the company plans to keep expenditures in the $550- to $600-million range.