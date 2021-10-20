 Skip to main content
Cannabis company Hexo names Scott Cooper as new president and CEO, effective immediately

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Hexo Corp. has named Scott Cooper as the cannabis company’s new president and chief executive, effective immediately.

Cooper is president and CEO of Truss Beverages, a joint venture between Hexo and Molson-Coors.

Hexo says Cooper will head both companies for an interim period of up to six months to ensure a smooth transition.

The appointment comes as Hexo completes a strategic reorganization that saw co-founder Sebastien St-Louis, who was also CEO, leave the company this week.

Hexo also announced the resignation of chief operating officer Donald Courtney on Monday, though he is expected to remain until a replacement is found.

The company has made several acquisitions this year, including deals to buy cannabis producer Redecan, 48North Cannabis Corp. and Zenabis Global Inc.

