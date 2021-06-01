Centerra Gold open to selling seized Kumtor mine to Kyrgyz Republic

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Centerra Gold open to selling seized Kumtor mine to Kyrgyz Republic

Niall McGeeMining reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Centerra Gold Inc. says it is willing to sell its Kumtor mine to the Kyrgyz Republic, after ruling out a sale of the asset to anyone in the aftermath of the former Soviet Republic nationalizing the asset last month.

For the past few weeks, the Toronto-based gold company has been in crisis mode after Kyrgyzstan seized control of its wholly owned Kumtor mine in mid-May, citing environmental infractions and tax fraud on the part of Centerra. In the aftermath, Centerra launched an international arbitration suit against the Kyrgyz government, accused a former director of conspiring to steal the asset, and moved to stop Kyrgyzstan from selling its equity stake in the company.

On Tuesday, Centerra doubled down on its legal manoeuvres, saying it was launching Chapter 11 proceedings in a U.S. court pertaining to its Kumtor mine. Scott Perry, the chief executive officer of Centerra, said in a conference call with analysts that the bankruptcy proceedings were instigated because it appears that Kyrgyzstan is set to strip Centerra of any claim to the asset.

Story continues below advertisement

Wining an injunction in the U.S. court would see Centerra gain back some agency over the fate of the asset.

Shortly after Kumtor was nationalized, Mr. Perry said he wasn’t interested in selling Kumtor because historically the giant gold mine had been so profitable. He also said at the time that the best course of action was to attempt to get the asset back. But Centerra on Tuesday reversed course, saying it had launched a strategic review of Kumtor, and Mr. Perry added in the call that as part of that process the company will entertain a sale of the asset to Kyrgyzstan.

Even if Centerra is successful in selling Kumtor the future looks foggy.  There are question marks over whether it can attain a fair price in this environment. And even if it manages to attain a decent price for Kumtor, it will have lost its biggest and most profitable asset. In the last quarter, the mine accounted for more than half of its gold production. Centerra’s other operations are smaller gold mines in Turkey and British Columbia

Centerra has only once been approached with a takeover approach for Kumtor on one occasion. A few years ago, a tiny Kyrgyz company called Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. made an approach but Centerra didn’t engage as the offer ostensibly made little financial sense. At the time, Chaarat’s market capitalization was only about a tenth of Centerra’s and there were concerns over whether the offer was legitimate.

Shares in Centerra initially lost about 30 per cent of their value after Kyrgyzstan moved in on Kumtor. The stock has since recovered about half of the lost ground and was trading up about 1 per cent in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies