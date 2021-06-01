Centerra Gold open to selling seized Kumtor mine to Kyrgyz Republic

Centerra Gold Inc. says it is willing to sell its Kumtor mine to the Kyrgyz Republic, after ruling out a sale of the asset to anyone in the aftermath of the former Soviet Republic nationalizing the asset last month.
For the past few weeks, the Toronto-based gold company has been in crisis mode after Kyrgyzstan seized control of its wholly owned Kumtor mine in mid-May, citing environmental infractions and tax fraud on the part of Centerra. In the aftermath, Centerra launched an international arbitration suit against the Kyrgyz government, accused a former director of conspiring to steal the asset, and moved to stop Kyrgyzstan from selling its equity stake in the company.
On Tuesday, Centerra doubled down on its legal manoeuvres, saying it was launching Chapter 11 proceedings in a U.S. court pertaining to its Kumtor mine. Scott Perry, the chief executive officer of Centerra, said in a conference call with analysts that the bankruptcy proceedings were instigated because it appears that Kyrgyzstan is set to strip Centerra of any claim to the asset.
Wining an injunction in the U.S. court would see Centerra gain back some agency over the fate of the asset.
Shortly after Kumtor was nationalized, Mr. Perry said he wasn’t interested in selling Kumtor because historically the giant gold mine had been so profitable. He also said at the time that the best course of action was to attempt to get the asset back. But Centerra on Tuesday reversed course, saying it had launched a strategic review of Kumtor, and Mr. Perry added in the call that as part of that process the company will entertain a sale of the asset to Kyrgyzstan.
Even if Centerra is successful in selling Kumtor the future looks foggy. There are question marks over whether it can attain a fair price in this environment. And even if it manages to attain a decent price for Kumtor, it will have lost its biggest and most profitable asset. In the last quarter, the mine accounted for more than half of its gold production. Centerra’s other operations are smaller gold mines in Turkey and British Columbia
Centerra has only once been approached with a takeover approach for Kumtor on one occasion. A few years ago, a tiny Kyrgyz company called Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. made an approach but Centerra didn’t engage as the offer ostensibly made little financial sense. At the time, Chaarat’s market capitalization was only about a tenth of Centerra’s and there were concerns over whether the offer was legitimate.
Shares in Centerra initially lost about 30 per cent of their value after Kyrgyzstan moved in on Kumtor. The stock has since recovered about half of the lost ground and was trading up about 1 per cent in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon.
