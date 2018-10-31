 Skip to main content

Centerra has 'refused to engage' Chaarat Gold's takeover proposal

Centerra has ‘refused to engage’ Chaarat Gold’s takeover proposal

Eric Reguly European bureau chief
Niall McGee Mining reporter
Rome/Toronto
A London gold company has disclosed that it made a takeover proposal, valued at about $2-billion, for Toronto’s Centerra Gold as part of its ambition to emerge as a mining force in central Asia.

In a statement filed Wednesday with the London Stock Exchange, Chaarat Gold Holdings said that, on Sept. 18, it proposed buying Centerra in an-all cash transaction at 35 per cent above Centerra’s share price, which was then $5.48 (Centerra closed Monday at $4.95, valuing the company at $1.45-billion).

Chaarat’s goal was to gain control of Kumtor, Centerra’s enormous high-altitude, open-pit gold mine in the central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan. Chaarat had tried to buy the mine from Centerra about six months ago. When the overture failed, Charaat proposed buying all of Centerra.

The takeover proposal was not a formal takeover offer and was not disclosed by either company at the time. In a phone interview, Chaarat CEO Artem Volynets, a Russian mining capital markets executive and a director of Norilsk Nickel, one of the world’s biggest producers of nickel and palladium, said Centerra declined to entertain the takeover proposal, which has now been withdrawn along with the previous offer to buy Centerra’s Kumtor mine separately.

“We believe that Chaarat is the best platform for the Kumtor gold mine from an industrial logic point of view,” he said. “However, Centerra management has refused to engage with us.”

Centerra could not be immediately reached for comment.

Chaarat, which means “fast, running horse” in the Kyrgyz language, is gold mine development company backed by Swedish and Chinese investors. Its biggest shareholder, with 35 per cent, is executive chairman Martin Andersson, A Swedish mining, real estate, financial services and technology investor who had founded a Moscow investment bank in the 1990s, later sold to UBS. The second biggest shareholder, with 6 per cent, is state-controlled China Nonferrous Metals International Mining Co.

Mr. Volynets said that central Asia, including parts of Russia and the Caucasus region, are home to more than two dozen relatively small gold operations, most of them trading a low valuations. “It’s a very fragmented industry,” he said.

Chaarat hopes to buy some of these mines and achieve annual gold production of 1-million ounces within a few years. On Monday, it took a step in that direction by agreeing to buy the Kapan gold mine in Armenia from Polymetal, one of Russia’s largest gold and silver producers, for US$55-million. Chaarat is developing the high-grade Chaarat gold project in Kyrgyzstan, which its website states has the potential to produce 300,000 to 400,000 ounces a year.

The Kumtor mine, which Chaarat still covets, is the largest gold mine owned by Western interests in central Asia. Between 1997 and 2015, it produced 10.4-million ounces of gold. The mine has proven and probable reserves of almost 4.5-million ounces.

In its statement to the London Stock Exchange, Chaarat said it would give the Krygyz government a 50 per cent interest in Kumtor’s post-tax cash flow if it were the owner of the mine.

Chaarat’s shares are listed on the London exchange’s junior AIM market. Under AIM rules, its shares were suspended in the spring, when it tried to buy Kumtor, a deal that would have greatly enlarged the size of the company. Wednesday’s notice to the London exchange, announcing the withdrawal of the efforts to buy either Charaat or its Kumtor mine, should allow the shares to commence trading again in November, Mr. Volynets said.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
