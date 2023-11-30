Open this photo in gallery: The CIBC logo displayed in the lobby of its headquarters in Toronto.Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM-T reported higher fiscal fourth-quarter profit and raised its dividend as provisions for bad loans were lower than analysts anticipated and retail banking profits rebounded.

The Toronto-based bank reported provisions for credit losses – the money banks set aside to cover loans that may default – of $541-million in the quarter. That was less than analysts expected, and mostly earmarked for loans that are already past due. CIBC earmarked only $63-million against loans that are performing but could go sour in future.

That contrasted with Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T, which was the first of Canada’s six largest banks to report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, and surprised investors by adding nearly $1.3-billion of provisions – far more than analysts predicted.

CIBC earned $1.48-billion, or $1.53 per share, in the quarter that ended Oct. 31. That compared with $1.185-billion, or $1.26 per share, in the same quarter last year.

After adjusting for certain items, CIBC said it earned $1.52-billion or $1.57 per share, ahead of analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.55 per share, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group.

CIBC raised its quarterly dividend by 3 cents to 90 cents per share.

Fourth-quarter revenue increased 8 per cent year over year to $5.8-billion, while expenses were down 1 per cent to $3.4-billion.

For the full fiscal year that ended in October, CIBC’s revenue increased nearly 7 per cent to $23.3-billion, though adjusted profit dipped slightly to $6.5-billion as expenses increased 12 per cent to $14.3-billion.

“In a more fluid economic environment in 2023, our bank delivered a solid financial performance,” chief executive officer Victor Dodig said in a statement.

Profit from CIBC’s Canadian personal and small business banking division was $635-million in the fourth quarter, rebounding from a weak quarter a year earlier. The profit margins the bank earned on loans bounced back and loan volumes increased by 2 per cent, while expenses were relatively unchanged year over year.

But earnings from the bank’s U.S. commercial banking and wealth management arm fell sharply, to $50-million, as deposits fell 6 per cent and margins on lending contracted.

Canadian commercial banking and wealth management fared better, with profit up 4 per cent to $490-million, with income from fees up 6 per cent.

Capital markets profit was $383-million, up modestly from the same quarter last year, as a surge in trading revenue offset a 12-per-cent rise in expenses, which was driven in part by severance charges.

CIBC increase its capital reserves, with its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio rising to 12.4 per cent, from 12.2 per cent in the third quarter, as banks stockpile capital to meet rising requirements from regulators.