Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM-T reported a drop in third-quarter profit that missed analysts’ expectations as the lender set aside more money for potentially sour loans.

CIBC earned $1.43-billion, or $1.47 per share, in the three months that ended July 31. That compared with $1.67-billion, or $1.78 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, the bank said it earned $1.52 per share. That fell below the $1.69 per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

“We delivered solid financial results in the third quarter despite a more challenging economic environment,” CIBC chief executive officer Victor G. Dodig said in a statement. “The continued momentum in our core business performance reflects our disciplined approach to resource allocation and execution of our client-focused strategy.”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is the final major bank to have reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter. It joins Toronto-Dominion Bank TD-T, Bank of Montreal BMO-T and National Bank of Canada NA-T in missing analyst estimates. Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T met expectations, while Royal Bank of Canada’s RY-T earnings surpassed estimates.

In the quarter, CIBC set aside $736-million in provisions for credit losses – the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default. That was higher than analysts anticipated, and included $258-million against loans that are still being repaid, based on models that use economic forecasting to predict future losses.

In the same quarter last year, CIBC had a set aside of $243-million in provisions.

Total revenue rose 5 per cent in the quarter to $5.85-billion. But expenses increased 4 per cent to $3.31-billion, which the bank said was driven higher employee-related costs.

Profit from Canadian personal and small business banking was $497-million, down 16 per cent from a year earlier, driven by higher provisions and lower card fees. But loan balances were up 3 per cent year over year.

The Canadian commercial and wealth management division generated $467-million of profit, down 4 per cent as a rise in provisions and expenses offset higher revenue.

Profit from the bank’s U.S. arm was down 64 per cent at $73-million, as lower fee income, higher staffing costs and larger provisions dragged on results.

Capital markets profit climbed 11 per cent to $494-million on higher revenue in its global markets and direct financial services businesses.