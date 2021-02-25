 Skip to main content
CIBC profit tops forecasts on capital markets gains, strong U.S. showing

James BradshawBanking Reporter
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported higher first-quarter profit helped by lively capital markets and strong performance from its U.S. operations.

As with four other major banks that reported earnings earlier this week, CIBC’s results also received a significant boost from a sharp drop in provisions for credit losses, which are the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default. CIBC’s provisions fell 44 per cent year over year, to $147-million.

For its fiscal first quarter, which ended Jan. 31, CIBC reported profit of $1.63-billion, or $3.55 per share, compared with $1.21-billion, or $2.63 per share in the same period a year earlier.

After adjusting for special items, CIBC said it earned $3.58 per share, well above analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.81 per share, according to Refinitiv. All five major banks that have reported fiscal first-quarter results so far have beaten expectations by a wide margin.

CIBC’s quarterly profit rose 34 per cent in part because it compares favourably to the first quarter of 2020, when CIBC recorded a $339-million restructuring charge. After adjusting for special items, CIBC’s quarterly profit increased 11 per cent.

One of the largest factors in the improved results was the bank’s capital markets arm, where profit surged 30 per cent higher to $493-million, as trading and underwriting revenues surged.

Profit from CIBC’s Canadian personal and small business banking division increased 13 per cent to $652-million, but the improvement was largely because of lower provisions for credit losses. Revenue from the division was down 3 per cent, as profit margins on lending narrowed and fees declined with consumers spending less under lockdowns.

Canadian commercial banking and wealth managing earnings were up 5 per cent to $354-million, while profit from U.S. commercial banking and wealth rose 14 per cent to $188-million.

The bank kept its dividend steady at $1.46 per share, as restrictions imposed by Canada’s banking regulator have temporarily banned dividend increases and share buybacks.

Tickers mentioned in this story
