Cineplex Inc. CGX-T reported a fourth-quarter loss $9-million compared with a profit of $10.2-million a year earlier as its revenue edged higher.

The movie theatre company says the loss amounted to 14 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of 16 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $315.1-million, up from $309.9-million in the last three months of 2022.

The increase in revenue came as theatre attendance rose to 9.6 million patrons compared with 9.2 million a year earlier.

Box office revenue per patron was $12.90, down from $13.06 a year earlier, while concession revenue per patron was $9.28, up from $8.93 in the same quarter in 2022.

Cineplex also announced a refinancing plan it says will improve its financial flexibility and reduce the dilutive impact of its convertible debentures.