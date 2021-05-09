 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Consumer-focused companies Dentalcorp, Pet Valu Canada aiming to go public

Vanmala SubramaniamCapital Markets Reporter
Tim Kiladze
Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A prominent network of dental clinics and a pet store chain are aiming to go public in the coming weeks as Canada’s market for initial public offerings expands into bricks-and-mortar health care and consumer products.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., Canada’s largest national chain of dental practices with about 7,000 employees and more than 400 locations across the country, is planning a $700-million IPO of subordinate voting shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange, according to preliminary documents filed for the offering last week.

Meanwhile, Pet Valu Canada, which owns more than 600 stores across the country, is also planning to go public and raise around $300-million, according to two sources familiar with the plans. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the deal.

Story continues below advertisement

Both companies are backed by private-equity firms. Dentalcorp’s largest shareholders include the American-French private-equity firm L Catterton, as well as Toronto-based Imperial Capital and pension fund OPTrust. The company aims to price its IPO between $16 and $19 a share and its major backers have agreed to purchase up to $250-million worth of shares at the IPO price.

Two of Dentalcorp’s top shareholders will retain significant control over the operations of the company even after the IPO, with L Catterton and chief executive officer Graham Rosenberg controlling roughly 70 per cent of voting rights once the company is listed.

Dentalcorp was founded in 2011 but steadily grew over the past decade, sometimes acquiring up to 60 dental practices in the course of a year. Doing so involved taking on huge amounts of debt – the company indicates it intends to use most of the IPO proceeds to pay down its debt that has grown to $1.7-billion as of March 31.

Dentalcorp’s revenue fell 13 per cent in 2020 to $666-million because most clinics within its network were forced to close last spring. The company is currently not profitable, charting a net loss of $157-million in 2020 and a net loss of $64-million the year prior.

Pet Valu Canada is owned by Atlanta-based Roark Capital Group, which has investments in almost 100 retail businesses across North America. Last November, Pet Valu Inc., an American counterpart, shut down all 358 of its stores, citing the impact of the pandemic on its sales.

Pet ownership in Canada has increased sharply since the start of the pandemic, according to a report from market research company Narrative Research. Eighteen per cent of current pet owners in Canada have obtained a pet since the start of the pandemic.

But while the pandemic trend of pet adoptions is likely to contribute to the industry’s growth, the industry has been slow to adopt e-commerce. There is growth potential in online sales, however.

Story continues below advertisement

“In Canada, e-commerce for pet food is under 6 per cent of total volumes,” said George Minakakis, a retail consultant. Mr. Minakakis suggested Pet Valu may be looking to invest more in e-commerce.

In January, San Diego-based Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. raised US$864-million in an IPO on the Nasdaq. After an initial pop after the offering, its shares have fallen while the broader market has gained.

Pet Valu Canada did not return a request for comment.

Canada’s IPO market had a successful 2020 owing to a slew of tech companies such as Nuvei Corp. and Dye & Durham Ltd. going public, but suffered a slight slowdown in the early months of 2021. Sources told The Globe last week the market is set to roar back, with at least 15 issuers, spanning a wide spectrum of industries, planning to go public over the next few months on the TSX.

With a report from Susan Krashinsky Robertson in Toronto

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies