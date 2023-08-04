Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Each week, join us to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.
This week in business and investing: It may be the depths of summer, but it was a busy week for financial news. Among the companies reporting their quarterly earnings were Shopify, BCE and Bombardier, while Strathcona Energy and National Bank announced a couple of big moves.
Elsewhere, the Bank of Canada tried to find answers about the country’s inflation woes, a Canadian company tried to find metals in an unusual location and Taylor Swift fans got an answer to whether she really feels bad blood toward Canada.
Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Aug. 4.
Corporate markups A paper released Tuesday found markups, or the difference between the production cost of a good or service and its selling price, rose early in the pandemic. However, the growth in markups slowed in 2021 and declined in 2022 as inflation soared to a four-decade high.
35 countries “The totality of Taylor Swift’s U.S. tour could generate US$4.6-billion in total consumer spending, larger than the GDP of 35 countries,” a report from the Common Sense Institute says.
Avion The Avion rewards program is opening up to people who aren’t clients of Royal Bank of Canada. The membership level open to all customers is called Avion Select.
A loan book National Bank said Tuesday that it is acquiring failed Silicon Valley Bank’s Canadian loan book in the technology, life-sciences and global-fund banking sectors.
Fifth The combined company will have a market capitalization of $11.5-billion, including debt.
The Pacific Ocean TMC said its subsidiary, Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. (NORI), plans on sending an application to the International Seabed Authority (ISA), a global regulator, after its meeting next July. TMC wants to collect polymetallic nodules from the ocean floor, which could hike supplies of metals including nickel and cobalt.
c.) 5.95. The lowest nationally available insured variable-rate mortgage is 5.95, according to columnist Robert McLister. Meanwhile, HSBC offered 6.40 rate for uninsured variable-rate mortgages.
8. What is the asking price for this house? This spacious home features high ceilings and large windows with views of Toronto.
$1,895,000. The asking price for this child-friendly loft in Toronto’s Fashion District is $1,895,000.