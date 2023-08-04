Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Each week, join us to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week in business and investing: It may be the depths of summer, but it was a busy week for financial news. Among the companies reporting their quarterly earnings were Shopify, BCE and Bombardier, while Strathcona Energy and National Bank announced a couple of big moves.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Canada tried to find answers about the country’s inflation woes, a Canadian company tried to find metals in an unusual location and Taylor Swift fans got an answer to whether she really feels bad blood toward Canada.

Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Aug. 4.