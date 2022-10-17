New surveys from the Bank of Canada show consumers have become more pessimistic about inflation in the short run, while business expectations for inflation have eased.

The Bank of Canada’s third-quarter business outlook and consumer expectations surveys show inflation expectations are still high.

With inflation running well above the Bank of Canada’s two per cent target, the central bank is monitoring how inflation expectations develop, over fears that elevated expectations could feed into even higher prices and wages.

The consumer survey shows consumer expectations for inflation one to two years from now have gone up since the last survey, while expectations for inflation five years from now have eased.

Meanwhile, business expectations for inflation in the short-term have eased as they expect wage and price growth to slow.

As the Bank of Canada continues to raise interest rates to slow inflation, the new surveys also reveal most consumers and businesses expect Canada to enter a recession.