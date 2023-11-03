Skip to main content
Toronto
Reuters

The chief operating officer of Bank of Nova Scotia’s BNS-T Canadian banking unit, Kevin Teslyk, has left the company after 17 years, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Teslyk’s departure is the latest of a number of management changes under CEO Scott Thomson who took charge in February this year.

On Thursday, former ING Group executive Aris Bogdaneris was appointed as head of the Canadian banking unit following the departure of company veteran Dan Rees.

James Neate, president of corporate and investment banking and Shawn Rose, chief technology officer have also left Scotiabank, according to the memo.

