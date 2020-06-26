Corus takes goodwill impairment charge, reports $752-million loss

Television and radio broadcaster Corus Entertainment Inc. lost $752.3 million in its latest quarter as it took a one-time impairment charge related its to broadcast licenses and goodwill.
The media company, which includes Global Television, says the loss amounted to $3.61 per diluted share for the quarter ended May 31 compared with a profit of $66.4 million or 31 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Revenue totalled nearly $349 million in what was the company’s third quarter, down from $458.4 million a year earlier, as advertising revenue plunged amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most recent quarter included $786.8 million in broadcast license and goodwill impairment charges and $2.6 million in integration, restructuring and other costs.
Excluding those charges, Corus says its adjusted profit for the quarter amounted to nearly $19 million or nine cents per share, down from an adjusted profit of $66.1 million or 31 cents per share a year ago.
The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of 15 cents per share and $377 million in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.