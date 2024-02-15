Canada Pension Plan Investment Board earned 3.4 per cent in its latest quarter, adding $14.6-billion to its assets with help from strong gains from stocks and bonds to end the calendar year.

CPPIB ended 2023 with nearly $591-billion in assets, up from $576-billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Over ten years, its annualized return is now 9.3 per cent, down from 9.6 per cent one quarter earlier. In dollar terms, CPPIB said it has added $319-billion of profit to the fund from its investing over the past decade.

The plan’s gains in its third fiscal quarter, which ended Dec. 31, were partly offset by $4.7-billion in net flows of funds to pay pensioners. Typically, payments outweigh new contributions coming in during the back half of the year.

The pension fund manager said its public stocks and bonds, credit investments, private equity, energy and infrastructure assets all produced investment gains in the quarter. But its results were dragged down by currency losses as the Canadian dollar strengthened relative to its U.S. counterpart.

By comparison, the median return in the same quarter for Canadian defined benefit pension plans tracked by RBC Investor Services was 8.2 per cent, according to a recent report.

The pension fund manager announced that it will close its office in Luxembourg, which opened in 2015 and supported investments in Europe, after a review. “This decision was a result of thorough analysis of business activities that best serve our global operations,” CPPIB said in a statement.