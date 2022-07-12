A Rogers wireless store in Toronto is shown amid a countrywide outage of the telecommunication company's services, July 8, 2022.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Canada’s telecom regulator is ordering Rogers Communications Inc. to respond to detailed questions regarding the widespread service outage that left millions without cellphone, land line and internet service on Friday.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is giving the Toronto-based telecom until July 22 to provide a “detailed account” as to why and how the outage occurred. The service disruption impacted the Interac debit system and 911 services.

The regulator is also asking the telecom and media giant to outline what measures it is putting in place to prevent future outages.

“Events of this magnitude, paralysing portions of our country’s economy and jeopardizing the safety of Canadians, are simply unacceptable,” Ian Scott, chairperson and CEO of the CRTC, said in a statement

A spokesperson for Rogers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come

