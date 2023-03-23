Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne at a conference in Toronto on March 6, 2023.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has asked Canada’s telecom regulator to review price hikes for international roaming fees, a lucrative revenue source for telecom companies, after Bell and Telus said they would increase their daily prices in early March.

“This is part of a concerning trend to charge more for existing services broadly at a time when inflationary pressures are making it difficult for Canadians to pay their bills,” Mr. Champagne said in a letter to Canadian Radio-television Communications Commission chairperson Vicky Eatrides posted on Twitter.

He noted that the increase in roaming fees was particularly concerning given that prices for those services are declining in other jurisdictions, and because these fees are often unpredictable and difficult to understand.

“Increases to ancillary fees like international roaming fees can be a mechanism where a service provider seeks to raise the consumer price without affecting the main sticker price that is most visible to consumers in making their purchase decision,” Mr. Champagne said.

At the beginning of March, Telus Corp. said that it would be raising its prices by $1 to $16 a day for international roaming, and by $2 to $14 a day for U.S. roaming. Around the same time, BCE Inc.’s Bell Canada said it was raising its U.S. roaming prices by $1 to $13, and its international roaming charge by $1 to $16.

International roaming fees have been a substantial boost to carriers’ bottom lines in recent quarters as pandemic restrictions were loosened and Canadians resumed international travel.

The CRTC requires that the carriers suspend services once a customer’s monthly bill reaches $100 unless they give express consent to paying additional charges.

More to come.