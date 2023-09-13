Open this photo in gallery: A shopping cart is seen in an aisle of a Dollarama store in Montreal.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Dollarama Inc. DOL-T reported a 27-per-cent increase in quarterly profit and has raised its sales growth forecast for this year, as more people flock to its discount stores for some relief from inflation.

On Wednesday, the Montreal-based retailer reported net earnings of $245.8-million or 86 cents per share in its second quarter ended July 30, compared to $193.5-million or 67 cents per share in the same period last year, as sales continue to blow past expectations. On a diluted per-share basis, earnings growth was 30.3 per cent.

Dollarama reported that sales have been increasing across its product categories, and demand for “consumables” such as food and household cleaning products has been higher than historical levels.

The company now expects growth in comparable store sales to be in the 10 to 11 per cent range this year, a change from earlier guidance that predicted growth in the 5 to 6 per cent range. Comparable sales – an important metric in the industry – tracks sales growth not tied to new store openings.

According to Dollarama, traffic to discount stores is on the rise as inflation continues to put pressure on shoppers. The number of transactions at its stores grew by 12.9 per cent in the second quarter. And people are also buying slightly more when they visit, with the average size of transactions at its checkouts growing by 2.3 per cent. Overall, the retailer reported a 15.5-per-cent jump in comparable sales in the second quarter.

“Dollarama continues to deliver unparalleled value to a growing number of consumers seeking affordable everyday products at low price points, and we expect this strong demand to persist through the second half of the year in the current macro-economic context,” president and chief executive officer Neil Rossy wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

That jump in comparable sales, along with 18 new store openings, combine to deliver a 19.6-per-cent increase in total sales in the quarter compared to the same period the prior year. Dollarama reported total sales of nearly $1.5-billion for the 13 weeks ended July 30.