Federal budget hikes tax on companies, individuals making more than $250,000 in capital gains

The federal government is increasing the capital gains tax for wealthy individuals and companies, although lowering the tax rate for some entrepreneurs who sell their businesses.

The federal budget, released Tuesday, increases the inclusion rate on capital gains above $250,000 from one-half to two-thirds. That means individuals and businesses that make more than $250,000 in capital gains in a year will have to pay tax on two-thirds of that income. The change comes into effect on June 25.

The move is expected to net the government $19.3-billion over the next five years – $8.8-billion from individuals and $10.5-billion from companies – in a bid to offset roughly $53-billion in new spending. It’s by far the largest revenue measure in the budget and the first change to capital gains taxes in a quarter-century.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland described the measure as an attempt to lean against “structural inequality” and raise funds from wealthy individuals that could be funnelled toward middle class and younger Canadians. The government estimates that the change will impact around 40,000 individuals and 307,000 companies.

However, economists warn that the tax change could dampen investment in Canada and further damage the country’s already-weak productivity growth.

“Perceptions matter,” said Jimmy Jean, chief economist at Desjardins. “A lot of people will be running away with the message that the government doesn’t want to see more business investment, doesn’t want wealthy and highly educated individuals to thrive.”

The budget does include changes that will benefit some entrepreneurs. It increases the lifetime capital gains exemption – which allows small business owners to avoid paying tax on some capital gains when they sell their companies – to $1.25-million from $1-million.

It also introduces a new Canadian Entrepreneurs’ Incentive that lowers the amount of tax some small business owners will have to pay when they sell their companies. Eligible individuals who found and run small private companies will be taxed on only one-third of their capital gains, up to a lifetime limit of $2-million. This will be phased in over 10 years, with entrepreneurs allowed to claim up $200,000 in capital gains at the lower inclusion rate each year.

The new incentive, however, will not apply to a range of industries, including restaurants, hotels and professional services, such as doctors’ offices and small accounting firms.

Dan Kelly, president and chief executive officer of the Canadian Federation of Small Businesses, said these exclusions create clear winners and losers, and could ignite a political firestorm.

“About half of the small business community is is excluded from accessing this measure,” Mr. Kelly said. “The auto mechanic is going to get a one-third inclusion rate, but the hair salon is going to get two-thirds inclusion. We are struggling to figure out what the policy rationale is behind picking winners and losers within the business community.”

The changes to capital gains taxation caught economists and experts by surprise. Ahead of the budget, there had been speculation in the business community that the government could introduce an excess profits tax on a broad range of industries, similar to the tax increases on banks and insurance companies introduced in 2022.

That earlier tax measure included a one-time 15 per cent levy on financial institution profits over a certain threshold, and a 1.5 percentage point increase in corporate taxes for those companies.

Robert Asselin, head of the Business Council of Canada, said capital gains changes announced on Tuesday were worse than other tax levers the government could have pulled.

“You’re taxing capital at a moment where the economy needs more private investments and when you have a productivity problem that is worsening,” he said. “You’re putting more of a choke point to people investing money in the economy.”

It’s also unclear exactly how effective the new tax will be, given the possibility that wealthy individuals will simply shift their investments outside the country to avoid the new higher taxes.

“Capital is mobile, it’s global,” said Rebekah Young, Head of Inclusion and Resilience Economics at Bank of Nova Scotia. The new measures “raise the cost of taxation and capital in general. And so, it would certainly come into kind of the calculations of decisions where this capital goes and whether it stays in Canada or not.”

The government expects a shift in behaviour in response to the change. It anticipates an additional $6.7-billion in income taxes in this fiscal year, as people try to realize capital gains before the new inclusion rate comes into effect this summer. It expects additional revenue resulting from the taxation change to decline to $3.3-billion next year and only $375-million the following year, before rising again.